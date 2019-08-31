News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Liverpool brilliant at Burnley to take control at the top

Liverpool brilliant at Burnley to take control at the top
By Press Association
Saturday, August 31, 2019 - 08:25 PM

Liverpool head into the international break on top of the Premier League after extending their 100 per cent record to four matches with a 3-0 win at Burnley.

An own goal by Chris Wood, deflecting in Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross, was added to by Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino as Jurgen Klopp’s side regained top spot just over two hours after Manchester City had briefly overtaken them.

It was an afternoon of firsts for the Reds. First time the club have won 13 consecutive league matches. First time they have have won their opening four matches in back-to-back seasons. First clean sheet of the season. And Firmino becoming the first Brazilian to score 50 Premier League goals.

But this was a different type of victory to what had gone before, grinding it out before moving through the gears when they spotted the right opportunity.

In a reversal of fortunes from last weekend, when they overwhelmed Arsenal early on at Anfield, Liverpool found they were the ones having to see off the early hustle and bustle from their hosts.

Wood sprang the offside trap to force Adrian into a save after just 80 seconds and it was apparent boss Sean Dyche had identified that as the most effective way of both negating and threatening the leaders.

There was no risk of them being caught by Liverpool’s high-tempo, high press as they were not interested in having any possession in their final third, always looking for the quick pass forward to Wood or Ashley Barnes.

It presented a testing 25-minute period for Klopp’s side as, with the ball either in the air or heading towards their own goal, they spent a fair amount of time backtracking and regrouping as they tried to gain a grip on the game.

Alexander-Arnold had to clear over his own crossbar under pressure from Barnes from an Aaron Lennon cross but the opening spell was not entirely without Liverpool chances.

Nick Pope got the very slightest of fingertip touches to help Mohamed Salah’s shot onto a post and then almost gifted him a goal when his legs diverted Jordan Henderson’s ball over the top from a one-two, with Salah onto the Liverpool forward who watched the rebound roll wide.

Burnley’s Matthew Lowton, left, and Liverpool’s Sadio Mane battle for the ball (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Burnley’s Matthew Lowton, left, and Liverpool’s Sadio Mane battle for the ball (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Having patiently probed, the opening goal in the 33rd minute was a complete fluke.

Alexander-Arnold’s attempted cross took a glancing blow off Wood’s shoulder and ballooned over Pope and went into the top corner.

Their second, however, was all too familiar as for once Burnley tried to play from the back and Ben Mee was pressured into losing possession to Firmino, who teed up Mane to slot home his fourth in as many games.

Burnley employed the same tactics at the start of the second half, but with a two-goal cushion and 45 minutes’ experience under their belt Liverpool’s players were more wise to it.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche, right, has led his side to one win from their four Premier League games to date this season (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Burnley manager Sean Dyche, right, has led his side to one win from their four Premier League games to date this season (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Their first chance of the half did not arrive until the 72nd minute when James Tarkowski headed over from close range.

Had that gone in it would have led to an uncomfortable finish but Liverpool strolled towards full-time, with Firmino launching and finishing the counter-attack with Salah to score the third.

Four wins from four and a two-point cushion over City from the opening month of the campaign. Even the demanding Klopp could not have asked for any more.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Bolton name Keith Hill as managerBolton name Keith Hill as manager

Teenager Ansu Fati becomes Barcelona’s youngest goalscorer in LaLigaTeenager Ansu Fati becomes Barcelona’s youngest goalscorer in LaLiga

Steve Bruce pleased with Newcastle’s start to season despite Watford drawSteve Bruce pleased with Newcastle’s start to season despite Watford draw

Smith defends Grealish and questions officials after Villa lose to PalaceSmith defends Grealish and questions officials after Villa lose to Palace

Chris WoodfootballJurgen KloppMohamed SalahRoberto FirminoSadio ManeSean DycheTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Kerry will need three goals — and a bit of madness to beat DublinKerry will need three goals — and a bit of madness to beat Dublin

Pep Guardiola wants Phil Foden to demand more playing timePep Guardiola wants Phil Foden to demand more playing time

Solskjaer would sign a version of himself but is happy with his striking optionsSolskjaer would sign a version of himself but is happy with his striking options

Mauricio Pochettino insists commitment to Tottenham has never waveredMauricio Pochettino insists commitment to Tottenham has never wavered


Lifestyle

I have a few things to report on this week but in particular I want to talk about a re-tasting of the wines of Mandrarossa, an excellent Sicilian producer I mentioned first a year ago.Wine with Leslie Williams

I discovered a new refill shop near where I live. It is a great addition to the neighbourhood, you can bring jars or your own bags and purchase the amount of nuts, seeds, rice or toiletries that suits you. I filled a jar with a scoop of fresh and perky walnuts on my last visit and I have been using them in my baking and cooking ever since.Michelle Darmody: Baking with walnuts

The birthplace of Irish hospitality is undoubtedly east Cork thanks to Myrtle Allen and her Ballymaloe House and the market town of Midleton, long time host of one of the country’s original farmer’s markets, is the very natural HQ for the upcoming fEAST food festival (September 1-8) although events span the region.The Menu: Food news with Joe McNamee

Anyone who has children can attest to the healing and restorative powers of a solo trip to the supermarket.Lindsay Woods: I had forgotten what a gargantuan task it feels to attempt the weekly shop with a toddler in tow

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 31, 2019

  • 13
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 34
  • 40
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »