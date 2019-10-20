News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Liverpool boss Klopp was ‘100% sure’ VAR would disallow Rashford’s goal

Liverpool boss Klopp was ‘100% sure’ VAR would disallow Rashford’s goal
By Press Association
Sunday, October 20, 2019 - 09:50 PM

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he is a fan of VAR but believes the process is failing referees and therefore the teams involved.

The Reds boss said he was so surprised the review did not rule out Manchester United’s first-half goal from Marcus Rashford for an earlier foul on Divock Origi that he could not even be angry.

Adam Lallana eventually scored five minutes from time in the 1-1 draw at Old Trafford but Klopp was still bemused by the advice given to official Martin Atkinson.

Jurgen Klopp was convinced Marcus Rashford’s goal would be ruled out by VAR (Martin Rickett/PA)
Jurgen Klopp was convinced Marcus Rashford’s goal would be ruled out by VAR (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I calmed everyone down because I knew immediately. They scored the goal and Mr Atkinson immediately signalled VAR,” he said.

“My coaches were already on their toes but I was 100% sure VAR would overrule it but then we have the problem.

“The ref let the game run because he has VAR but then VAR says it was not clear, so he could say it was not a foul so don’t overrule it.

“This does not make sense. It is a clear VAR issue with how we deal with it in the moment.

“I was so surprised afterwards, I couldn’t be angry.”

Klopp thinks the VAR system needs looking at (Martin Rickett/PA)
Klopp thinks the VAR system needs looking at (Martin Rickett/PA)

Klopp echoed a criticism which has been aired many times already this season in that the high bar which the Premier League has set means no-one at VAR headquarters is prepared to overrule match officials and say they got big decisions wrong.

READ MORE

Lallana’s late equaliser salvages point for leaders Liverpool against Man United

“I’m sure Mr Atkinson, if there was not VAR involved, would have whistled (for a foul) but he let it go because someone else could make the decision but someone else is not making the decision,” added the German, who also saw a Sadio Mane goal ruled out for handball by VAR which he had no issue with.

“Like the penalty Man City didn’t get (on Saturday)… Come on, it was 100% penalty, nothing else, but VAR was not clear enough to say ‘overrule it’.

“We need to discuss it in general, how the process works is important. I think it is good, VAR. The only way it really works is handball and offside.

“But the process where the ref makes a decision because they have VAR but then VAR says ‘No, that’s fine’, that doesn’t work.

“On the pitch the referee decides to let it run because we have VAR, but it is not overruled because it is not ‘obvious’, that makes no sense.”

The draw ended Liverpool’s hopes of equalling Manchester City’s Premier League record of 18 successive victories as United became the first side to take a point off Klopp’s side since early March.

It was a much-needed fillip for United boss Ole Gunnar Solksjaer, who has been coming under increased scrutiny after the club’s worst start to a domestic campaign for 30 years.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer disagreed with Klopp on the Rashford VAR issue (Martin Rickett/PA)
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer disagreed with Klopp on the Rashford VAR issue (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Norwegian dismissed Klopp’s VAR complaints, insisting there was “no chance” Rashford’s effort should have been ruled out and saying: “We’re not playing basketball. He (Lindelof) touched him but it’s not a clear and obvious error.”

But he understandably focused on an improved performance from his side.

“I’m disappointed on behalf of players for the effort they put in and the fans deserve more than one point,” he said.

“Towards the end of the game it feels worse as well as they put us under pressure but they didn’t create too many chances. We soaked up pressure really well, but a lack of concentration and it’s a goal.

“We’re better when we attack quickly, no dilly-dallying. It doesn’t have to be a counter-attack – take more risks, be braver, you can win it back up the field.

“It’s the right type of football and being more direct helped us.

“Many times we felt we haven’t got the results we deserved, but we need to win games. One point is a start, but we’re still disappointed and not excited by getting a point off good teams.”

Solskjaer also had praise for his goalscorer.

“It’s his best game maybe in his 10 months for me,” he added. “He runs off shoulders, chases, defends well, got hold of the ball, had a nice little race with Virgil Van Dijk.

“You could see he is growing and getting stronger.”

READ MORE

5 things we learned from this weekend’s Premier League action

More on this topic

Emery believes Arsenal can achieve something important this seasonEmery believes Arsenal can achieve something important this season

5 things we learned from this weekend’s Premier League action5 things we learned from this weekend’s Premier League action

Lallana’s late equaliser salvages point for leaders Liverpool against Man UnitedLallana’s late equaliser salvages point for leaders Liverpool against Man United

Woodward says Glazer family are involved with United for the long termWoodward says Glazer family are involved with United for the long term


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

Adam LallanaJurgen KloppMarcus RashfordMartin AtkinsonPremier LeagueLiverpoolMan UtdTOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

Haringey boss pulled ‘frightened’ players off pitch amid alleged racist abuseHaringey boss pulled ‘frightened’ players off pitch amid alleged racist abuse

Guardiola praises makeshift City defence for clean sheet in 2-0 win at PalaceGuardiola praises makeshift City defence for clean sheet in 2-0 win at Palace

Ballintubber win fifth Mayo senior title with three late pointsBallintubber win fifth Mayo senior title with three late points

East Kerry gain revenge on Dingle with Clifford brothers on fireEast Kerry gain revenge on Dingle with Clifford brothers on fire


Lifestyle

It’s the personal stories from Bruce Springsteen that turn his new ‘Western Stars’ documentary into something special, the director tells Esther McCarthy.Bruce Springsteen's Western Stars documentary more than just a music film

Apart from the several variations in its spelling in Irish and English, Inishtubbrid, Co Clare is also recognised by three other names: Wall’s Island; O’Grady’s Island and Inishtubber which surely puts it up there as the island with most names — not counting say Inisvickillane, Co Kerry which has about 33 variations to that spelling.The Islands of Ireland: In search of tranquility

More and more communities and volunteers are taking on environmental tasks around the country. In Clonmel, Co Tipperary, for example, people have united to get rid of Himalayan balsam, an invasive plant, from the banks of the River Suir.‘Bashing’ invasive plants

Halloween has become a consumer fest in recent years but there are a number of ways to reduce costs and waste — and make itHappy sustainable Halloween: Don’t be horrified with the waste at Halloween

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 19, 2019

  • 5
  • 8
  • 18
  • 19
  • 28
  • 34
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »