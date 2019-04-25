NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Liverpool boss Klopp not ready to counsel Solskjaer

Thursday, April 25, 2019 - 05:56 PM

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp joked he would not offer any advice to Manchester United counterpart Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as there had been no support from their arch-rivals during the Reds’ troubled period.

Seven defeats in nine matches have left United three points outside the Premier League’s top four and Solskjaer, having only just been appointed, in no doubt as to the task ahead of him.

Klopp, meanwhile, has succeeded in turning a club which has not won the title since 1990 into genuine contenders, reaching European finals in two of the last three seasons, and who will play the first leg of a Champions League semi-final next week.

He was asked what advice he could give Solskjaer.

“They didn’t help us so why should we help them?” he said.

“You have to find your own solutions. It needs time. I needed time and everybody does. Nobody can perform wonders and it is a quite competitive league.

“I don’t think many people spoke too positively about me when I came in during the (middle of a) season and if we hadn’t had quite an interesting Europa League run, there would not have been a lot of positives about me.

“We have to try our best and work every day, that’s what Ole has to do.

“And in the end, I think the financial power of that club is big enough to solve the problems.”

- Press Association

