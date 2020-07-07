News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp never doubted ‘world-class’ Sadio Mane’s ability

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp never doubted ‘world-class’ Sadio Mane’s ability
By Press Association
Tuesday, July 07, 2020 - 03:42 PM

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes the critics who questioned whether Sadio Mane was worth the money four years ago have been silenced by the forward’s form.

Klopp was aware there were some doubters when, four summers ago, the Reds paid £30million for a then 24-year-old who had scored 21 times in 67 Premier League appearances for Southampton.

After finding the net 13 times his maiden season at Anfield, the Senegal international has now become only the 11th player in the club’ history to register 20 goals a season for three successive years.

“I remember this unbelievably talented boy we took from Southampton,” said Klopp of his “world-class” forward.

“He was really outstanding skill-wise but had a little lack of consistency which is probably why people thought ‘Really? So much money? You watch the wrong game!’.

“Maybe people thought ‘I am not sure he is worth it’, but we were 100 per cent sure about him.

“Consistency was the key and absolutely now what he is doing and how he performs is consistent. The level he performs at is unbelievable.

Mane has become only the 11th player in club history to score 20 goals for three successive seasons (Mike Egerton/PA)
Mane has become only the 11th player in club history to score 20 goals for three successive seasons (Mike Egerton/PA)

“He is a complete player, offensively and defensively He works hard, he is really quick.

“For sure a few things we did from a tactical point of view helped the boys as well and Sadio is a good example for the improvement the whole squad.

“He has obviously improved a lot in the last few years – and from a very high level already – becoming a very good player to a world-class player, no doubt about that, and he is a winner on top of that.”

There are very few players Klopp has not improved during his own time at the club, preceding Mane’s arrival by eight months, and the process is ongoing.

Having been able to introduce youngsters Curtis Jones, Neco Williams and Harvey Elliott into his squad, he also has a potential first-team striker in waiting in Rhian Brewster who could save him millions in the transfer market.

The 20-year-old has scored seven goals in 15 league appearances for Sky Bet Championship side Swansea and the Reds boss believes that loan spell has been invaluable.

“It was unbelievably important and I was really happy we had the opportunity to do so,” Klopp said.

“In his first proper senior year, he had an awful injury so he needed a really long time which is why when he was coming back we said it made no sense for him not to be here.

Rhian Brewster is averaging a goal every other game for Swansea (Nick Potts/PA)
Rhian Brewster is averaging a goal every other game for Swansea (Nick Potts/PA)

“His situation is different to other situations of the boys in the club and we were really happy he could go to his former coach with (England) under 17s.

“He has played a good season and Rhian showed his talent. In the moment it is nearly perfect but how it will be next year we will talk with him and his representatives.”

The development of academy players – with Trent Alexander-Arnold leading the way, followed by the likes of Jones, Williams and Elliott – has been a successful by-product during the club’s capture of the Champions League and Premier League titles in the last 12 months.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is the current standard-bearer for the club’s academy (Tim Goode/PA)
Trent Alexander-Arnold is the current standard-bearer for the club’s academy (Tim Goode/PA)

“I really like that these boys commit 100 per cent to that way, it’s a wonderful sign for us. The next few are already lined up. Our academy is producing a lot of good players in the last few years,” said Klopp, ahead of the trip to Brighton.

“We’re really happy the boys want to be part of that process even if it’s the first time in their life they don’t play week in and week out.

“What we want to be is the sport for everybody with a Scouse soul. It’s not a competition with Everton or whatever, you can do one or the other, but if you love football, if you’re talented and if you work hard then we want you to be here.

“The dream is that we have a team full of Scousers but the door is always open as well for all the boys who want to play football for Liverpool. Liverpool is a very open-minded club.”

More on this topic

Pep Guardiola: City must cut out errors or risk FA Cup and Champions League exitPep Guardiola: City must cut out errors or risk FA Cup and Champions League exit

With Hope in Your Heart: Jurgen Klopp pens foreword for Seán Cox bookWith Hope in Your Heart: Jurgen Klopp pens foreword for Seán Cox book

Dundalk to host friendlies behind closed doorsDundalk to host friendlies behind closed doors

Declan Rice to Chelsea? Nathan Ake to Old Trafford?: Football rumours from the mediaDeclan Rice to Chelsea? Nathan Ake to Old Trafford?: Football rumours from the media


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Curtis JonesHarvey ElliottJurgen KloppNeco WilliamsRhian BrewsterSadio ManeSouthamptonTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

NFL’s Patrick Mahomes signs 10-year deal worth up to half-a-billion dollarsNFL’s Patrick Mahomes signs 10-year deal worth up to half-a-billion dollars

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho 'happy' with heated exchange between team-matesSpurs boss Jose Mourinho 'happy' with heated exchange between team-mates

Frank Lampard not worried about Tammy Abraham’s contract situationFrank Lampard not worried about Tammy Abraham’s contract situation


Lifestyle

Liz O’Brien talks to Niall Breslin about his admiration for frontline staff, bereavement in lockdown, his new podcast, and why it's so important for us all just to slow down.Niall Breslin talks about losing his uncle to coronavirus

Podcasts are often seen as a male domain — see the joke, 'What do you call two white men talking? A podcast'.Podcast corner: Three new podcasts from Irish women that you should listen to

Esther McCarthy previews some of the Fleadh’s Irish and international offerings.How to attend the Galway Film Fleadh from the comfort of your own couch

Whether you’re on staycation or risking a trip away, Marjorie Brennan offers suggestions on novels for a wide variety of tastesThe best fiction books for the beach and beyond this summer

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 4, 2020

  • 15
  • 20
  • 23
  • 25
  • 39
  • 46
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »