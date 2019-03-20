Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has full faith in Mohamed Salah

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has backed Mohamed Salah to rediscover his goalscoring form and believes team-mate Sadio Mane can provide inspiration.

The Egypt international scored 44 times in his maiden season at Anfield and although he has 20 in the current campaign, his goalless run of seven matches is the longest he has experienced since a 10-game streak for Roma in 2015-16.

Mane is the team’s in-form player, moving level on 20 goals with Salah, after netting 11 in as many games in a longer run of 13 in 17.

Prior to that he had gone goalless in eight outings in November and December during a spell of 17 matches in which he scored just three times.

But having seen Mane work hard to put things right, Klopp believes Salah, who is not playing badly, will see his luck change soon.

“Sadio played pretty much always like this but now he is always in the right spot in the right moment. In football it’s sometimes like this,” Klopp told liverpoolfc.com.

“He is in a really good moment, of course. The only thing he did when he was not always in the right spot was work and work and work.

“That’s exactly what Mo has to do, exactly the same: just work, do the right things and it will come again.

“He’s just rather unlucky, where Sadio is lucky in the moment – he is in brilliant shape, that’s true.

“But then, he is in the right shape and maybe a yard away from him is Mo, but somebody else scored. That’s how it is, all good.”

- Press Association