Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp ‘calm’ despite Manchester City’s win over United

Thursday, April 25, 2019 - 02:37 PM

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp insists he was “calm” after watching Manchester City beat rivals Manchester United to return to the top of the Premier League table.

Second-half goals from Bernardo Silva and substitute Leroy Sane on Wednesday night saw City move one point clear of Klopp’s Reds with three matches remaining.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Huddersfield on Friday night, Klopp said he had expected the result.

Jurgen Klopp was not surprised by City’s win (Martin Rickett/PA)

He said: “It was really the result I expected.

“Manchester United tried whatever they can but over 90 minutes it was clear they couldn’t withstand City.

“I was calm.”

Klopp confirmed Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Dejan Lovren both trained ahead of Friday’s clash.

He said: “Dejan trained yesterday, Oxlade-Chamberlain trained.

“We have to see on the others.”

- Press Association

