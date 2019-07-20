News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Liverpool beaten by Dortmund in Indiana

Saturday, July 20, 2019 - 07:42 AM

Liverpool’s pre-season preparations were dealt a blow after they were beaten 3-2 by Borussia Dortmund in the first match of their US tour.

In stifling conditions at the Notre Dame Stadium in Indiana, the European champions faced the Bundesliga runners-up in what Reds boss Jurgen Klopp had called “the first proper test” of his side’s pre-season programme.

Missing Roberto Firmino, Alisson, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane due to the Copa America and Africa Cup of Nations, Liverpool fell behind after just three minutes through a close-range strike from Paco Alcacer.

Harry Wilson drew Liverpool level after 35 minutes but Dortmund scored two quick-fire goals after the break.

Thomas Delaney made it 2-1 eight minutes into the second half with a simple tap-in and Jacob Bruun Larsen extended their lead with a fine finish into the bottom corner in the 58th minute.

Rhian Brewster scored from the penalty spot in the 75th minute after Ben Woodburn was brought down in the box but the Reds could not find an equaliser in the closing stages in front of a 40,361-strong crowd.

Klopp named a number of youngsters in his starting line-up but handed Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson, Andy Robertson, Virgil Van Dijk and Georginio Wijnaldum their first match action after making 10 changes on the hour mark.

He remained upbeat despite the defeat but blamed Dortmund’s goals on a “lack of organisation”.

“When you change a lot in the team then it’s quite difficult to have the perfect organisation,” he told Liverpool’s website. “That will be better later in the pre-season and in the season of course, it has to and it will be.

“Apart from that, all good. There were a lot of good things, some things which I didn’t like, that’s normal in pre-season.”

Liverpool continue their pre-season tour with a game against LaLiga side Sevilla at Boston’s Fenway Park on Sunday.

- Press Association

Borussia DortmundIndianaJurgen KloppLiverpool

