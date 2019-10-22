News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Liverpool backing banned striker Suarez was massive mistake – Carragher

Liverpool backing banned striker Suarez was massive mistake – Carragher
By Press Association
Tuesday, October 22, 2019 - 11:16 AM

Jamie Carragher has admitted Liverpool made a “massive mistake” by backing Luis Suarez in the 2011 racism row with Patrice Evra and apologised to the former Manchester United left-back.

Suarez was given an eight-match ban by the Football Association after being found guilty of misconduct for using insulting words to Evra, which included a reference to the defender’s colour, at Anfield in October 2011.

Liverpool’s players – including Carragher – responded to the suspension by wearing t-shirts with Suarez’s face on before a Premier League match with Wigan in December 2011 in a show of support for their striker.

Former Reds defender Carragher, who was appearing on Sky Sports alongside Evra on Monday, accepts the club and players made an error of judgment.

“Apologies, we got it massively wrong,” said Carragher. “There’s no doubt we made a massive mistake.

“I’m not lying on that and saying I wasn’t part of it because as the club we got it wrong and I was vice-captain. I’m not sure who was actually behind it.

“What I would say is that maybe I, as an individual, lacked the courage to say I wasn’t wearing it.

Liverpool players wear t-shirts with the name of Luis Suarez ahead of the game with Wigan (Martin Rickett/PA)
Liverpool players wear t-shirts with the name of Luis Suarez ahead of the game with Wigan (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I don’t think everyone at Liverpool thought what we were doing was right.

“Your first reaction – no matter what someone does – is to support them even if they are wrong.”

Speaking about Liverpool’s decision to wear t-shirts supporting Suarez, Evra said: “I saw it. I was watching the game. I was like, this is ridiculous. It is unbelievable.

Patrice Evra, right, talked about the incident with Luis Suarez, left, which happened in October 2011 (Martin Rickett/PA)
Patrice Evra, right, talked about the incident with Luis Suarez, left, which happened in October 2011 (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I understand you always have to support your player because this is your team. But this was after the ban.

“What message do you send to the world? Supporting someone being banned because he used some racist words.”

Suarez and Evra left Liverpool and Manchester United respectively in the summer of 2014, while Carragher retired from playing in 2013.

More on this topic

Dawn Astle: Footballers who have suffered from dementia must not be a statisticDawn Astle: Footballers who have suffered from dementia must not be a statistic

Cancelo believes City are well placed to win Champions LeagueCancelo believes City are well placed to win Champions League

Pochettino aims to end speculation with improved Spurs showing against Red StarPochettino aims to end speculation with improved Spurs showing against Red Star

Emery admits Pepe miss cost Arsenal in defeat to BladesEmery admits Pepe miss cost Arsenal in defeat to Blades


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

Jamie CarragherLuis SuarezPatrice EvraPremier LeagueLiverpoolMan UtdTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Granit Xhaka denies Arsenal are mentally weak after Evra criticismGranit Xhaka denies Arsenal are mentally weak after Evra criticism

Edwards admits Wales are wary of threat from South Africa dangerman KolbeEdwards admits Wales are wary of threat from South Africa dangerman Kolbe

Referee Jaco Peyper not selected for Rugby World Cup semi-finals after photo rowReferee Jaco Peyper not selected for Rugby World Cup semi-finals after photo row


Lifestyle

We catch up with Bushmills’ master distiller, who tells Sam Wylie-Harris more about this liquid gold.Irish whiskey masterclass: 11 things you need to know

Temples, beaches, and several nations with new names.From Bhutan to Costa Rica, Lonely Planet reveals its top countries to visit in 2020

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers guidance to a woman who’s unsure how to manage her mother’s dying wishes.Ask a counsellor: ‘Is it appropriate to notify my mother’s friends of her death by email?’

‘The Big Yin’ talks to Luke Rix-Standing about living with Parkinson’s, the power of forgiveness, and why he will never, ever stop swearing.Billy Connolly: ‘You don’t wake up famous, you wake up scratching yourself like everybody else’

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 19, 2019

  • 5
  • 8
  • 18
  • 19
  • 28
  • 34
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »