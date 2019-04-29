Lisbon Lions star Stevie Chalmers dies aged 83

Stevie Chalmers, scorer of Celtic’s winning goal in the 1967 European Cup final, has died at the age of 83, the club have announced.

Chalmers etched his name into Celtic folklore when he scored the decisive goal in the Lisbon Lions’ 2-1 victory over Inter Milan.

A statement from his family, issued via the club, read: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Stevie Chalmers, our loving father and devoted husband to Sadie. The Celtic legend was surrounded by family when he sadly passed away early this morning.”

Family's great sadness as #CelticFC legend Stevie Chalmers passes away.— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) April 29, 2019

- Press Association