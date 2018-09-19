Lionel Messi’s Champions League hat-tricks

Lionel Messi set a new record on Tuesday as he netted the eighth Champions League hat-trick of his career as Barcelona claimed a 4-0 victory over PSV Eindhoven.

The Argentinian striker has now scored more trebles in the competition than anyone else, having surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo’s tally of seven.

Here, James Cowen takes a closer look at each of those achievements.

April 6, 2010: Barcelona 4 Arsenal 1 (quarter-final second leg)

Lionel Messi claimed the match ball after scoring a treble against Arsenal (Nick Potts/PA)

Arsenal were left stunned at the Nou Camp after Messi completed a four-goal haul. The Gunners had struck first through Nicklas Bendtner but Messi soon levelled matters with a powerful left-footed strike from just outside the penalty area. Three more goals followed from the Argentina international, ending the Gunners’ hopes of getting back into the game as they crashed out following a 6-3 aggregate defeat.

November 1, 2011: Viktoria Plzen 0 Barcelona 4 (group stage)

March 7, 2012: Barcelona 7 Bayer Leverkusen 1 (last-16 second leg)

Lionel Messi has scored eight Champions League hat-tricks (Chris Clark/PA)

Barcelona humiliated Bayer Leverkusen by putting seven goals past the Germans – and five of those came from Messi. The Argentinian’s haul meant he became the first player to score five goals in a Champions League match.

September 18, 2013: Barcelona 4 Ajax 0 (group stage)

November 25, 2014: Apoel Nicosia 0 Barcelona 4 (group stage)

September 13, 2016: Barcelona 7 Celtic 0 (group stage)

Lionel Messi put three past Celtic (Owen Humphreys/PA)

In another dominant display from the Catalans, Messi gave Barca an early lead with a fine left-footed finish, later scoring his second after some well-executed passing play between himself and Neymar. An easy tap-in from a Luis Suarez pass gave Messi his third of the match as Barcelona went on to complete a comprehensive 7-0 triumph against the Scottish side.

October 19, 2016: Barcelona 4 Manchester City 0 (group stage)

September 18, 2018: Barcelona 4 PSV Eindhoven 0 (group stage)

And #Messi said, Let there be a goal: and there was a goal. pic.twitter.com/7ydlC9fSwU — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 18, 2018

Messi’s eighth and most recent hat-trick came against PSV, with the Argentinian firing the opener with a well-struck free-kick that curled into the top-right corner. A nicely-timed volley in the second half completed his brace – and Ousmane Dembele got on the scoresheet with a top-class solo goal – before Messi scored his third late on.

- Press Association