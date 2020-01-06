News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Lingard's Man Utd future a new-year talking point - Football rumours from the media

Lingard's Man Utd future a new-year talking point - Football rumours from the media
By Press Association
Monday, January 06, 2020 - 10:05 AM

What the papers say

Jesse Lingard‘s future at Manchester United is looking increasingly cloudy with the Daily Mail reporting that the midfielder has linked up with super-agent Mino Raiola. The Italian has been publicly critical of the club in recent times and the team-up is said to have raised the eyebrows of much of the club’s hierarchy.

Chelsea are eager to make waves in the January transfer window and it appears manager Frank Lampard has found his primary target. The Daily Express says that Inter Milan striker Gabriel Barbosa is Chelsea’s main man as the club looks to reduce the attacking pressure on Tammy Abraham. Barbosa, 23, just finished a spell in Brazil, where he scored 70 goals in 112 games for clubs Santos and Flamengo.

Chelsea’s Olivier Giroud has reportedly been given the all-clear to move on from the club (Adam Davy/PA)
Chelsea’s Olivier Giroud has reportedly been given the all-clear to move on from the club (Adam Davy/PA)

Olivier Giroud is the man who could be the key to Chelsea securing Barbosa’s signature. The Birmingham Mail reports that Lampard has left the door open for the 33-year-old to depart the club. The France international is reportedly wanted by Inter boss Antonio Conte and the Blues could sweeten the deal for Barbosa by waiving Giroud’s transfer fee.

Barcelona have overtaken Chelsea and Manchester United in the race to sign Dinamo Zagreb forward Dani Olmo, according to Goal. Barca reportedly believe they can sign the 21-year-old for €30 million (£25.6m), however with the two English clubs also chasing Olmo, Dinamo are holding firm on their asking price of €40m (£34.1m).

Emmanuel Adebayor could be in for a shock return to the Premier League (Daniel Hambury/PA)
Emmanuel Adebayor could be in for a shock return to the Premier League (Daniel Hambury/PA)

The Sun says that a Premier League return could be on the cards for Emmanuel Adebayor. The 35-year-old’s camp is believed to have identified Aston Villa as a destination for the free agent following a season-ending knee injury to the club’s Brazilian forward Wesley. Adebayor has 10 years of Premier League experience under his belt with Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham and Crystal Palace, which makes him a valuable prospect for a side as youthful as Villa.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Jarrad Branthwaite: Everton and Watford are in the race to sign the 17-year-old Carlisle defender, according to the Watford Observer.

A move to Germany could be in the near future for Burnley’s Ben Gibson (Nigel French/PA)
A move to Germany could be in the near future for Burnley’s Ben Gibson (Nigel French/PA)

Ben Gibson: The Daily Mail reports that the Burnley defender is attracting interest from Bundesliga clubs Eintracht Frankfurt and Cologne.

Billel Omrani: The Sun reports that Sheffield United are plotting a move for the CRF Cluj striker this month.

footballGossipPremier League

More in this Section

Outspoken Pope pleased to ‘shut a few people up’ after Port Vale goal at Manchester CityOutspoken Pope pleased to ‘shut a few people up’ after Port Vale goal at Manchester City

Mikel Arteta wants committed captains at ArsenalMikel Arteta wants committed captains at Arsenal

Rodgers says Leicester ‘have to demand more’ after beating Wigan in FA CupRodgers says Leicester ‘have to demand more’ after beating Wigan in FA Cup

Pope makes his mark but holders Man City avoid Port Vale upsetPope makes his mark but holders Man City avoid Port Vale upset


Lifestyle

When I read about whale grandmothers running creches for their grandchildren while their parents went out to work — ie to find and round up fish to feed the family — I was, of course both touched and intrigued.Grandmother whales help in pod with rearing of young

The majority of tigers of India’s parks and reserves tend to ignore people.Facing up to tigers can help to save your life

It could be called money for old rope. Enterprising people are being urged to look at ways of turning abandoned fishing nets into useful products.Money for old rope is net gain

If ever an island were misnamed it must be the small Cow island which lies 2.5km off Dursey Head on the Beara Peninsula.Islands of Ireland: The sacred Cow of Beara

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 04, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 16
  • 17
  • 22
  • 23
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »