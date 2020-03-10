Linfield footballer tests positive for coronavirus

Linfield have confirmed a member of their squad had tested positive for COVID-19.

The case is among four new ones detected in the North, bringing their total of positive tests to 16.

“Linfield FC can confirm that one of our players has tested positive for corona virus,” the Danske Bank Premiership leaders and reigning champions announced on their website.

“This club is taking advice from the relevant authorities and will provide an update when we have further details.”

Club chairman Roy McGivern tweeted: “Very unpleasant news that one of our players has tested positive for Covid-19.

“The priority now is to look after the welfare of our players and staff. Issues around football will be addressed in due course.”