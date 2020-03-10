News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport»CORONAVIRUS

Linfield footballer tests positive for coronavirus

By Press Association
Tuesday, March 10, 2020 - 07:42 PM

Linfield have confirmed a member of their squad had tested positive for COVID-19.

Linfield footballer tests positive for coronavirus

The case is among four new ones detected in the North, bringing their total of positive tests to 16.

“Linfield FC can confirm that one of our players has tested positive for corona virus,” the Danske Bank Premiership leaders and reigning champions announced on their website.

“This club is taking advice from the relevant authorities and will provide an update when we have further details.”

Club chairman Roy McGivern tweeted: “Very unpleasant news that one of our players has tested positive for Covid-19.

“The priority now is to look after the welfare of our players and staff. Issues around football will be addressed in due course.”

More on this topic

Niall Quinn: Slovakia play-off could be postponedNiall Quinn: Slovakia play-off could be postponed

Sanders and Biden cancel Cleveland rallies over coronavirus fearsSanders and Biden cancel Cleveland rallies over coronavirus fears

Irish Examiner View: A forceful response is needed to stop coronavirusIrish Examiner View: A forceful response is needed to stop coronavirus

EU leaders have 'agreed funding research' to find coronavirus vaccine EU leaders have 'agreed funding research' to find coronavirus vaccine

TOPIC: Coronavirus