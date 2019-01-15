Lineker leads tributes to ‘wonderful keeper’ Cech

Gary Lineker has paid tribute to Petr Cech after the Arsenal goalkeeper announced that he will retire at the end of the season.

Cech, 36, who won four Premier League titles with Chelsea, will hang up his gloves at the end of his 20th season as a professional.

Former England striker Lineker wrote on Twitter: “Congratulations on a truly outstanding career to @PetrCech. A wonderful goalkeeper, professional and gentleman who has been an absolute credit to our game. Wish him all the very best in his retirement at the end of the season.”

- Press Association