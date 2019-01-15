NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Lineker leads tributes to ‘wonderful keeper’ Cech

Tuesday, January 15, 2019 - 12:07 PM

Gary Lineker has paid tribute to Petr Cech after the Arsenal goalkeeper announced that he will retire at the end of the season.

Cech, 36, who won four Premier League titles with Chelsea, will hang up his gloves at the end of his 20th season as a professional.

Former England striker Lineker wrote on Twitter: “Congratulations on a truly outstanding career to @PetrCech. A wonderful goalkeeper, professional and gentleman who has been an absolute credit to our game. Wish him all the very best in his retirement at the end of the season.”

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Gary LinekerPetr Cech

More in this Section

Footballer Gavin Whyte rapped for ‘clearly unacceptable’ behaviour in lewd video

Chelsea charged by UEFA after Vidi chanting

Improving Bouchard ready for Serena showdown, admitting: ‘I love her’

Football rumours from the media


Lifestyle

Meet the Whiskerandos: why today’s hipster beards are nothing new

Pimp your plank: 5 variations to blitz every body part

Making Cents: ‘Debt can be managed better with goal-setting’

Tales from the road: Runners share their experiences

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 12, 2019

    • 19
    • 30
    • 32
    • 33
    • 35
    • 46
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »