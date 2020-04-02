News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Lineker criticises Tottenham for furloughing club’s non-playing staff

Lineker criticises Tottenham for furloughing club’s non-playing staff
By Press Association
Thursday, April 02, 2020 - 03:45 PM

Gary Lineker has criticised his former club Tottenham after the Premier League club’s announcement that they will furlough 550 members of their non-playing staff.

Lineker, who announced he will donate two months’ wages to the British Red Cross, also said he expected top-flight players to step up and do their bit to contribute to the coronavirus crisis.

Tottenham are among four Premier League clubs to announce a furlough of non-playing staff – which involves a reduction in their salaries to 80% – whilst their players’ lucrative deals remain intact.

Tottenham chief Daniel Levy has come in for stinging criticism (Steven Paston/PA)
Tottenham chief Daniel Levy has come in for stinging criticism (Steven Paston/PA)

Lineker told BBC Radio 4’s ‘World at One’: “The way Tottenham have handled it I don’t think has been very good – what they are doing to their staff I don’t agree with whatsoever.

“But that is a separate issue to what the players do. It’s the club that has said that the players are going to carry on with their wages, but let’s see how the players react to it.”

Players across Spain and Italy have agreed voluntary pay-cuts with the entire Barcelona squad, led by Lionel Messi, agreeing to 70% reductions while the coronavirus crisis continues.

And Lineker urged patience in respect of the response of Premier League stars, insisting: “I think a lot of footballers will do something, and I think there will be a lot of announcements at clubs.

“My inkling is that footballers will take pay cuts, they will help out in communities, they will make donations in whatever way they can, and I think we need to be a little bit patient with them.”

Reflecting on his own decision to make a charity donation, Lineker added: “I’ve decided that I’m going to donate two months’ net salary to the British Red Cross, who are on the frontline trying to help in all sorts of different ways.

“Hopefully other people who are in a position of relative wealth can do something similar.”

More on this topic

Aaron Cresswell ‘petrified’ for newborn daughter: 'Football can wait'Aaron Cresswell ‘petrified’ for newborn daughter: 'Football can wait'

Atletico Madrid players take pay cut to help support club’s staffAtletico Madrid players take pay cut to help support club’s staff

Jordan Henderson hails Liverpool’s never-say-die spirit under Jurgen KloppJordan Henderson hails Liverpool’s never-say-die spirit under Jurgen Klopp

Women’s European Championship delay a 'likely option' says UEFAWomen’s European Championship delay a 'likely option' says UEFA

TOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Atletico Madrid players take pay cut to help support club’s staffAtletico Madrid players take pay cut to help support club’s staff

'Loughnane saying ‘don’t be afraid to look out. This is what your father and your grandfather told you about. This is the Munster Championship’.'"Loughnane saying ‘don’t be afraid to look out. This is what your father and your grandfather told you about. This is the Munster Championship’."

Jordan Henderson hails Liverpool’s never-say-die spirit under Jurgen KloppJordan Henderson hails Liverpool’s never-say-die spirit under Jurgen Klopp

Cricket pays respects to Duckworth-Lewis co-creatorCricket pays respects to Duckworth-Lewis co-creator


Lifestyle

Design Pop rescheduled to August 28-30.Chance to expand your creative horizons at rescheduled Cork festival

From children to grown-ups, serious documentaries to frivolous fun, Des O'Driscoll offers viewing suggestions from Netflix, Now TV, and other streaming services.11 top streaming tips for isolation

For the duration of the Covid-19 crisis, The Menu continues to bring you details of all the wonderfully innovative efforts ongoing in the Irish food worldThe Menu: Everybody needs good neighbourfood

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

  • 4
  • 10
  • 14
  • 15
  • 29
  • 43
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »