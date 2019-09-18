News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Lindelof extends stay at Manchester United

By Press Association
Wednesday, September 18, 2019 - 04:37 PM

Manchester United have secured Victor Lindelof’s long-term future after agreeing a deal with the defender until at least 2024.

Having finally got David De Gea’s extension over the line on Monday, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have announced a new and improved contract for the Sweden international.

Lindelof was linked with Barcelona over the summer but has ended any such talk by committing his future to the Old Trafford giants, signing a deal until 2024 with the option of a further year.

“Since the day I arrived at United it has felt like home,” he said. “I have grown significantly both as a player and as a person in the last two years and for that I am grateful to everyone at the club for their help and support.

“I love playing football and my aim now is to help the team to win trophies and repay the fans for their unrivalled support.

“I know that everyone at the club shares this vision and will give everything to get Manchester United back to where it belongs.

“I’m still young and know I can improve further but with the help of the boss and his coaching staff, I believe that only good things are ahead for this great club.”

Lindelof joined from Benfica in a 35 million euros (£30.75million) deal in 2017 and endured a tough first campaign at United.

But last season the 25-year-old kicked on and was runner-up to Luke Shaw in the club’s Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year voting.

United boss Solskjaer said: “Victor has established himself here and has become a very important part of our team.

“He brings calmness on the pitch and I can see that he is determined to help this club and to be successful here.

“I’m extremely happy that he has committed his future to Manchester United. We’re all looking forward to working together to deliver the success and get United back to where we know the club belongs.”

- Press Association

