Limerick FC to meet with player's union after strike threat

Limerick FC have responded to their players’ threat of strike action by inviting officials from the footballers’ union to talks on Monday.

Confirming that there had been movement in the dispute, the PFAI’s Stephen McGuinness said the club have been in contact and are looking for a meeting with them on Monday in Limerick.

"This is to see if they can reassure ourselves and the players that there is a long-term plan here. (Chairman) Pat O’Sullivan wants to meet us to discuss the short-term and long-term plans for the club.”

The development comes after Limerick players announced yesterday that they were serving strike notice over issues relating to late payment of wages and player welfare at the club.

In a statement released through the PFAI, they said: “It has been well documented over a long period of time, the late payment and player welfare issues which we as players have experienced at Limerick FC. We met with our representatives, the PFA Ireland, two weeks ago to express our frustration and we have decided as a team to take the decision to ballot for strike action today.

"This ballot returned a unanimous verdict and we will now serve strike notice on the club and if payments which fall due in the future are also not honoured then we will have no option but to take the last resort of going on strike.

"We have received numerous false promises to date of payment schedules from the club with the latest telling us that our wages/expenses for April will be paid on 23 May, three weeks late.

“There are still outstanding wages and expenses due to some players for March and currently the players are paying their own physio bills. The players are also fearing what will happen to them if they sustain any serious injury and if the appropriate rehab/ operation will be available to them.

“We hope the supporters, players and other clubs will appreciate that this action will only be taken if we are left with no other option.”

The cash-strapped First Division club recently said that takeover negotiations with potential new investors were at an advanced stage.