News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Limerick FC facing liquidation after examiner recommends end to court protection

Limerick FC facing liquidation after examiner recommends end to court protection
By Stephen Barry
Wednesday, December 11, 2019 - 12:53 PM

Limerick FC are facing liquidation after an examiner recommended an end to court protection for the club.

The company behind Limerick FC, Munster Football Club Limited, entered examinership in September with debts of approximately €490,000.

An investor had been identified but Conor Noone, of Baker Tilly Chartered Accountants, told Ennis Circuit Court that they did not engage with him in the manner required to secure a licence for First Division football next season or produce the funding necessary to formulate an arrangement with Limerick’s creditors.

The removal of court protection brings an end to the examinership process. The next step is expected to be the appointment of a liquidator.

“Despite the progress made in developing a viable restructuring plan for the company over the last 100 days, we are disappointed at the outcome reached today,” said Mr Noone.

“Everything possible has been undertaken to secure the future of the company and to preserve employment at Limerick FC.”

More on this topic

I’d love to take on Barcelona, says Abraham after Chelsea book last-16 spotI’d love to take on Barcelona, says Abraham after Chelsea book last-16 spot

Hungry Salah will have wanted more than solitary Salzburg strike – HendersonHungry Salah will have wanted more than solitary Salzburg strike – Henderson

Frank Lampard relaxed about transfer window after Champions League advanceFrank Lampard relaxed about transfer window after Champions League advance

Football world mourns 'Bald Eagle' Jim Smith, 79Football world mourns 'Bald Eagle' Jim Smith, 79

TOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

‘This isn’t how it should be’ – Solskjaer condemns racist abuse aimed at players‘This isn’t how it should be’ – Solskjaer condemns racist abuse aimed at players

How all four English sides progressed to Champions League last 16How all four English sides progressed to Champions League last 16

United States captain Tiger Woods to play in opening Presidents Cup matchUnited States captain Tiger Woods to play in opening Presidents Cup match

Alun Wyn Jones says World Cup hurt is fuelling Lions ambitionAlun Wyn Jones says World Cup hurt is fuelling Lions ambition


Lifestyle

Ray Liotta never planned to be an actor. He only signed up for drama classes in college in a bid to dodge the more academic subjects, and didn’t make his first film until he was 30.Both sides now: Ray Liotta on his 40 year career

I am Jesus Christ! No, don’t worry, this writer’s ego isn’t quite that big. We won’t be turning water into wine. Rather, ‘I Am Jesus Christ’ is the name of a new game just announced on Steam.GameTech: The new video game 'I am Jesus Christ'

Johnny ‘Fang’ Murphy, frontman with Cork group The Stargazers, tells Ellie O’Byrne about the cultural milestones on his musical journey.Getting into the swing of things: Johnny 'Fang' Murphy on his musical journey

Clean skincare is cleaning up, but does it even mean anything in particular?The Skin Nerd: When clean does not always mean better

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 07, 2019

  • 13
  • 16
  • 18
  • 25
  • 38
  • 41
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »