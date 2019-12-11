Limerick FC facing liquidation after examiner recommends end to court protection

Limerick FC are facing liquidation after an examiner recommended an end to court protection for the club.

The company behind Limerick FC, Munster Football Club Limited, entered examinership in September with debts of approximately €490,000.

An investor had been identified but Conor Noone, of Baker Tilly Chartered Accountants, told Ennis Circuit Court that they did not engage with him in the manner required to secure a licence for First Division football next season or produce the funding necessary to formulate an arrangement with Limerick’s creditors.

The removal of court protection brings an end to the examinership process. The next step is expected to be the appointment of a liquidator.

“Despite the progress made in developing a viable restructuring plan for the company over the last 100 days, we are disappointed at the outcome reached today,” said Mr Noone.

“Everything possible has been undertaken to secure the future of the company and to preserve employment at Limerick FC.”