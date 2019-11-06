News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Limerick FC deducted 26 points to finish bottom of First Division

File photo of Market's Field, Limerick.
By Stephen Barry
Wednesday, November 06, 2019 - 06:02 PM

Limerick FC have been deducted 26 points after the club entered examinership.

The decision was made by the independent Club Licensing Committee for the SSE Airtricity League following the appointment of an examiner to Limerick FC by the High Court in September.

Limerick finished 6th of ten clubs in the First Division this season but they will now move from 36 points to 10.

That means Limerick will be deemed to have finished last, one point behind Wexford Youths in the table.

A statement on behalf of the league read: "The SSE Airtricity League First Division table will be adjusted to reflect the Club Licensing Committee decision on Limerick FC.

"Following the appointment of an Examiner by the High Court in September 2019, Limerick FC has been sanctioned by the independent Club Licensing Committee and deducted 26 points.

"The club will be deemed to have finished 10th in the 2019 SSE Airtricity League First Division table."

