Limerick FC chairman hails 'contribution of Mr Delaney to the game'

Limerick FC chairman Pat O'Sullivan has come out in support of former FAI CEO John Delaney.

Releasing a statement today, Mr O'Sullivan said that "in light of recent events" concerning Mr Delaney, the Limerick chairman felt it "is an appropriate time to acknowledge the contribution of Mr Delaney to the game over the past number of years."

Last month, Mr Delaney stepped down as chief executive of the FAI to take up a new role as Executive Vice President of the organisation.

There has been controversy in recent weeks after the Sunday Times revealed Mr Delaney had loaned the FAI €100,000.

The FAI said the bridging loan was paid in April 2017 and "was required to aid cash flow on that occasion and was repaid in full to John Delaney by the Association in June 2017."

Mr O'Sullivan said Mr Delaney "dedicated a lot of his time to attending Limerick FC matters."

The statement adds that "all in Limerick FC are grateful for John's and the FAI's support and contribution to the game in his time as CEO and fully believe he is the person to continue his work with UEFA and FIFA matter in his new role as Executive Vice President."

A statement released today by our Chairman Pat O'Sullivan regarding John Delaney. pic.twitter.com/FRHlVITiEx— Limerick FC (@LimerickFCie) April 2, 2019

Last month, the administrators of the four provincial football associations also backed Mr Delaney's tenure as FAI CEO.

They praised the “contribution of Mr Delaney to the grassroots game".

Last month, Ireland was fined by UEFA after their Euro 2020 qualifier against Georgia.

Fans threw tennis balls onto the pitch in protest against Mr Delaney.