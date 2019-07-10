News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Limerick club appeals for information on long-lost trophy

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, July 10, 2019 - 04:04 PM

A soccer club in Limerick is appealing for information on a long-lost trophy.

Ballynanty Rovers are on the hunt for the Michael O'Donnell Cup which went missing in the late 1980s.

The club wants to get the tournament up and running again but can't track down the cup.

Ballynanty member Jerome Henry says it could be anywhere.

"We had the tournament in the early eighties and it went on roughly around '85/'86," he said.

"It was discontinued then and we're not too sure, maybe down to our own little bit of carelessness, whether the team that won it was from somebody outside playing in it or was it one of our own boys who has the cup somewhere."

