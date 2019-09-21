Ligue 1 wrap: Marseille held by Montpellier in bad-tempered game

Marseille missed the chance to go top of Ligue 1 as their 1-1 home draw with Montpellier ended with three players sent off after a stoppage-time bust-up.

Valere Germain’s second-half equaliser rescued Marseille a point after Andy Delort had given Montpellier an early lead, but that was not enough in their bid to leapfrog leaders Paris St Germain.

Marseille defender Boubacar Kamara and Montpellier midfielder Jordan Ferri were both shown red cards for their part in a late fracas.

The home side were then reduced to nine men when Dimitri Payet was dismissed for losing his temper with referee Amaury Delerue after being booked for his challenge on Montpellier’s Hilton.

Andre-Villas Boas’ side are third in the table, one point behind champions PSG, who play at Lyon on Sunday.

Second-placed Nice bounced back from last week’s defeat at Montpellier by coming from behind in a 2-1 home win against Dijon.

Patrick Vieira’s side trailed to Julio Tavares’ first-half strike, but hit back through Kasper Dolberg before the break and Youcef Atal fired their winner early in the second period.

Pablo’s second-half header rescued a point for Bordeaux in a 2-2 home draw against Brest.

Jimmy Briand’s early opener for Bordeaux was cancelled out by Samuel Grandsir before Mathias Autret gave Brest the lead on the stroke of half-time.

But Pablo’s 69th-minute equaliser extended Bordeaux’s unbeaten run to five matches and denied Brest their second win of the season.

Nimes made it four unbeaten as Romain Philippoteaux fired the only goal in their 1-0 home victory against Toulouse, who had Bafode Diakite sent off late on.

Monaco’s winless start was extended to six matches after they were held to a goalless draw at Reims.

Monaco have taken three points from their first six games and are second from bottom.

Amiens secured their second win of the season, 2-1 at Metz, who remain third from bottom.

Amiens led at half-time through Sehrou Guirassy’s header and Bakaye Dibassy made it 2-0 early in the second period before Habib Diallo pulled one back for Metz.