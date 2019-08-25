Ligue 1: PSG win comes at a cost; Monaco's winless streak continues

Paris St Germain bounced back from a shock defeat to Rennes with a 4-0 victory over Toulouse but were left to count the cost on Sunday night as Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe both hobbled off injured.

Substitute Eric Maxim Chopou-Moting chose a good time for his best game in a PSG shirt as he scored two and played a role in teenage debutant Mathieu Goncalves’ own goal before Marquinhos’ late header, but Thomas Tuchel will anxiously await scans on his star strikers on Monday.

Should either or both face a lengthy spell on the sidelines, PSG may well reconsider any willingness they might have for Neymar to leave the club in the final days of the transfer window.

A second-half red card for Jemerson proved decisive as Monaco surrendered a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Nimes in the Principality, keeping them winless to start the new season.

Monaco had taken control in the final minutes of the first half, with Islam Slimani firing in an opener in the 39th minute before Wissam Ben Yedder poked home from a corner in stoppage time before the interval.

But after Jemerson fouled Romain Philippoteaux eight minutes into the second half, VAR intervened to upgrade his yellow card to red and reduce Monaco to 10 men.

Nimes would capitalise as Philippoteaux pulled a goal back with 20 minutes remaining before Kevin Denkey levelled eight minutes from time.

Goals in either half from Clement Grenier and M’Baye Niang saw Rennes to a 2-0 win at Strasbourg, who missed a penalty and finished with 10 men.

Grenier opened the scoring after 16 minutes and Strasbourg blew a chance to level when Edouard Mendy saved Jonas Martin’s 39th-minute spot-kick.

Niang doubled the visitors’ lead nine minutes into the second half and Strasbourg’s misery was complete when Abdallah Ndour saw red seven minutes from time for a second bookable offence.