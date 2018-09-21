Liam Miller tribute match to be televised on Virgin Media Three channel

The Liam Miller tribute match will be televised on the Virgin Media Three channel, the broadcaster has announced.

The game will be shown live from 2pm next Tuesday, September 25, and it will also be available on the Virgin Media Sport channel.

The match between Manchester United Legends v Republic of Ireland & Celtic Legends is scheduled for kick-off at 3pm, with proceeds from the 45,000 sell-out event going to the Liam Miller Fund.

Roy Keane, Denis Irwin, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Robbie Keane, Damien Duff and Kevin Kilbane will be among the famous players taking to the pitch in Cork's Páirc Uí Chaoimh stadium.

Highlights from the match will be shown on the Virgin Media One channel at 10pm that night.

