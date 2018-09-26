Liam Miller tribute: Hometown hero rolls back years

Five storylines from a special day

IRWIN MAKES HISTORY

When Denis Irwin finally got to complete the set of Cork’s storied venues, having togged at the Cross, the Lodge and Muzzer, he was taken aback by the size of the pitch.

“Am I the oldest player there,” he’d worried beforehand, though he says the ankles and knees are fine, considering.

Ryan Giggs had given Denis the big build-up, reminding us how influential the converted left-back had been as a minder early in his Old Trafford life.

“He was just a brilliant footballer — so consistent, and had that little bit extra, too. A great guy.”

There was one or two early forays up that left wing from Denis, though not quite in the category of overlaps.

But when Nicky Butt more or less earned the right to go down in the box, it was highly appropriate that the Barr’s man, the Cork hurling nut, got to knock in the first soccer goal in the Páirc.

EVERYTHING BUT THE GAME

Barrack Street Brass & Reed Band playing “Putting on the Ritz” as players warms up, the stadium begins to fill and soccer goals posts sit comfortably on the turf @PaircUiCha0imh @rtenews @rtesport #LiamMillerTribute pic.twitter.com/hP5mgHaIhk — JennïeØSullivân (@OSullivanJennie) September 25, 2018

Everything about the day was beautiful and emotional and right. The Barrack Street Band playing ‘Putting on the Ritz’ for the travelling stars. The Éire Óg boys and girls getting the full treatment, no tokenism here, meeting the president and putting on the most competitive games on show. Liam Miller’s children and nephew as mascots and in the dressing room beforehand.

“How proud he would be of how they are growing up, a credit to him,” said Kevin Doyle.

It was beautiful and perfect at least until the main game started. Then we got the best ever advert for the Premier League and international football too, which nobody who saw this will ever again accuse of lacking tempo.

It was a sobering 90 minutes for any old five-a-side players who think we’re still giving it socks, watching this super slo-mo experience featuring some of the game’s greats just a decade or so beyond their prime.

To be fair to them, the 100-yard wide pitch was too big an ask. It didn’t seem possible at half-time, but if anything the pace dropped in the second half.

GARY NEVILLE IS A RED

Louis Saha, right, is congratulated by teammate Gary Neville of Manchester United Legends after he scored his scored his second goal during the Liam Miller Memorial match between Manchester United Legends and Republic of Ireland & Celtic Legends at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Gary Neville was a star turn all day. With the full house seemingly unsure what exactly they were watching - and the early atmosphere muted, Neville did his best to become the pantomime villain, jumping into tackles in an attempt to flush out the Liverpool fans present.

The boos rained down, though the travelling Mancunians got a reasonable “Gary Neville is a Red” chorus going too. And the first round of Ole Oles weren’t far away.

He stood up well to some Robbie Keane trickery down Ireland/Celtic’s left too, though the pitch was not entirely to Gary’s liking.

“A farmer’s field, it just goes on and on,” he said mid-match. Though he was quickly playing politics again. “A great pitch and a great stadium”.

And it was Neville who summed up the mood of the day concisely afterwards.

“We were here to show respect and celebrate Liam’s life. It’s the first time I’ve ever been to Cork and you can feel the spirit that exists here. Liam is one of the family so it’s a great occasion. You can see in the stadium, and on the pitch, how popular he was.”

The crowd were on message by the finish too, wrapping up proceedings on a celebratory note with a lengthy Mexican wave that circled the old bowl for fully five minutes.

THE OTHER MAIN MAN

Shaun Maloney of Republic of Ireland & Celtic Legends scores a penalty past Manchester United Legends goalkeeper Mark McNulty during a shootout following the Liam Miller Memorial match between Manchester United Legends and Republic of Ireland & Celtic Legends at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

We were treated briefly to a reunion of the celebrated midfield duo, Keane and Scholes. Paul Scholes has slowed quicker games than this one down to suit himself and he occasionally speeded this one up with the range of his passing. And there was one trademark first-half tackle which might once have earned an indulgent chuckle from Andy Gray in the gantry.

The arrival of Cork City’s Mark McNulty — one of Liam Miller’s closest friends — as a Man United substitute on the hour drew the biggest cheer of the day. At least until himself entered the fray 30 seconds later. The gait is the same, those elbows held high. Roy sat in, kept it simple, and his every touch was cheered to the rafters. But he couldn’t halt the green impetus that made the promised penalty shootout look increasingly inevitable.

And it was entirely right that it was another Corkman, Colin Healy, a man who was alongside Liam Miller on so many steps of his own journey, that should fire the equaliser.

THE HEALING PROCESS

Your Tuesday @morningireland sports update with @Darrenfrehil has reaction to Liam Sheedy's second coming in Tipperary while Graham Barrett remembers his former colleague Liam Miller #rtesport pic.twitter.com/CRAf9z0KWz — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) September 25, 2018

A few weeks ago, I spoke with Graham Barrett, Liam Miller’s great friend and best man at his wedding. Graham, now an agent for many of the Ireland players, didn’t play but attended last night’s gala function, first met Liam in an Ireland U15 squad and they were teammates in Brian Kerr’s glorious class of ’98. He was instantly appreciative of Miller’s running power and composure, and drawn to his sense of fun. But in summing up his friend he drew on none of those things, simply saying: “He was the kindest person I ever met.”

Graham found it difficult to say much more, the pain of Liam’s passing still raw. He went on to write a beautiful piece on the Liam he loved for the match programme and says the tribute occasion has helped him to grieve for the friend he has lost. The hope is that all of Liam Miller’s family and friends are able to draw the same solace and strength from a beautiful day when a short but brilliant life was celebrated.