Liam Miller Memorial Run goes ahead

Bridie Miller, Liam’s mother, at the 2018 memorial run. Picture: Doug Minihane

Cork City FC, in association with Marymount House, have announced details of their 2020 Liam Miller Memorial 5k Run.

The annual fundraising event is scheduled to take place at 10am, Sunday, July 26, at City’s Bishopstown Training Ground in Curraheen but should this not prove possible, in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, the good news is that it will still go ahead as a virtual 5k run, with entrants encouraged to participate remotely and send their times in.

Entry is €10 for adults, €5 for U-16s, and €20 for a family entry (two adults and two U16). This year, a virtual option is on offer for those who are unable to attend on the day but wish to participate. You can register via Eventbrite or through CCFC.ie/5k.

Cork City Chairman Declan Carey said: “This fundraiser has become a staple of our calendar of community and charity work. We're proud to work with Marymount and also honour Liam Miller. This event takes an enormous effort from all the club's volunteers and whether this takes place as a virtual event or the more traditional style race, I'm sure it will be a great success as always and raise vital funds.”

Commenting on behalf of the Miller family, Bridie Miller, Liam’s mother, said: “We are looking forward again to this now annual event. We are very pleased that Cork City FC and Marymount are working together to remember Liam and to raise money for very worthwhile causes. We would encourage people to participate or contribute if they are able to do so.”