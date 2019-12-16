Liam Kearney departs Cork City 'with a heavy heart'

Liam Kearney has left Cork City after spending three years on the coaching staff.

The 'Conna Maradona' joined John Caulfield's backroom team as first-team coach in 2017, as City went on to win the League and Cup double.

He remained with the club after Caulfield's departure last May, working alongside caretaker manager John Cotter and current boss Neale Fenn, but will now move on.

"It's with a heavy heart I've decided to move on from Cork City FC," said Kearney on Twitter.

"I wish Neale, staff and both Academy and 1st team players the very best of luck for [the] season ahead.

"It's been an honour and a privilege to coach for my hometown club."

Kearney, who also won the League and Cup as a player with City, was serving as the club's Under-17 manager too.

He spent a year coaching in America before joining the City coaching staff.

"What a servant to the club. It was a privilege to work with you for those years. All the best going forward," wrote Cotter in an online post.

City midfielder Gearóid Morrissey also paid tribute to Kearney's work: "Had the privilege to play with and be coach[ed] by you. Always a top professional and constantly looking to help players on and off the field. A legend of [the League of Ireland]. Thanks for everything, Kearns."

Fenn will head into next season working with assistant manager Joe Gamble, who was appointed in November. Mark McNulty and Frank Kelleher have also been linked with roles in the backroom staff for 2020.