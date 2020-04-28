News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
sport

Liam Brady: 'Michael Robinson was always up for life'

By Liam Mackey

Soccer Correspondent

Tuesday, April 28, 2020 - 01:04 PM

Michael Robinson. Photo: INPHO/Billy Stickland
Michael Robinson. Photo: INPHO/Billy Stickland

Liam Brady retains fond memories of his former international colleague Michael Robinson - who, sadly, has passed away at the age of 61 - as a positive, upbeat personality both on and off the pitch.

“He was always a very jovial guy, a happy man, always up for life,” says Liam. “And he was like that on the field as well. He was a real hundred per center.

“When he found out he could play for us, he was a very welcome addition to the squad. He was a big physical presence, could hold the ball up well, and run the channels. There’s a goal Mickey Walsh scored when we beat Russia 1-0 (at Lansdowne Road in 1984) that sums Michael Robinson up - he made a charging run down the right and pulled a good ball back into the box for Mickey to score.

“He was a big powerful lad but he had a lot of skill too. And though not a prolific scorer, he got his goals as well.

“He worked very hard at his game and had a great club career – including being part of that great Liverpool team that won the European Cup in 1984 – and, because he was always a confident boy, it was no surprise that after his retirement from the game, he went on to make another successful career for himself in TV in Spain.

“The public really took to him there, as I discovered the last time I spent time with him. It was about five years ago and I was in Madrid for a tournament for young players when I was doing the job (as head of the academy) at Arsenal. He took me to a fine restaurant where he had the best table in the house and they were all fussing over him. He was a real star over there.”

Such happy memories contrast with Liam’s sadness today at the news of Michael Robinson’s death.

“I knew he had been unwell. We heard a couple of years ago that he had cancer and I remember speaking to him at the time to wish him well. And I’m just very sad now to hear the news today.”

Graeme Souness leads poignant tributes to former Liverpool and Ireland forward Michael Robinson

TOPIC: Soccer

