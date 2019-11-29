News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Liam Brady looking forward to a row as iconic RTÉ panel gets back together

By Larry Ryan
Friday, November 29, 2019 - 11:43 AM

Liam Brady is "looking forward to a good row with the lads", after it was confirmed that the famous RTÉ football panel will be back in the harness next week — on Premier Sports.

Eamon Dunphy and John Giles both departed RTÉ in recent years, while Irish Examiner columnist Brady remains an integral part of the broadcaster's Champions League coverage.

Premier Sports will broadcast three Premier League live games this week, exclusively in the Republic of Ireland: Burnley v Manchester City next Tuesday, the Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton next Wednesday, and Arsenal v Brighton on Thursday.

And the iconic trio will reconvene for the midweek festival, having worked together in Montrose from 1998 to 2016, when Giles left RTÉ.

Brady is particularly looking forward to a combustible night next Thursday, with Arsenal under new management. He and Dunphy have enjoyed some fierce clashes during past Arsenal games, with Brady once provoking Dunphy's famous put-down 'you jumped over the fence baby'.

"With Arsenal on Thursday, you can take it that Ozil will be in for some stick," Brady added.

Politician turned broadcaster Ivan Yates will be anchor for the shows.

Eamon Dunphy said of the move: "I'm delighted to be back with John and Liam, they're great lads. I'm a big fan of Ivan, he's a brilliant broadcaster. He's also a Manchester City fan so we will have a good bit of craic with him if Burnley beat them on Tuesday."

The channel's coverage will also see Eoin McDevitt fronting a second panel with Kenny Cunningham and Christ Sutton for Bournemouth’s trip to Crystal Palace on Tuesday night as well as Jose Mourinho’s much-anticipated return to Old Trafford as his Tottenham Hotspur side take on Manchester United on Wednesday evening, with viewers able to take their pick of games.

