Home»Sport

Leroy Sane withdraws from Germany squad for 'private reasons'

Friday, September 07, 2018 - 06:45 PM

Leroy Sane will not feature for Germany in Sunday's friendly with Peru, the German Football Association has announced.

The Manchester City winger left the team's hotel in Munich due to "private reasons" following discussions with head coach Joachim Low.

The German FA (DFB) said on the team's Twitter page: "Following discussions with head coach Joachim Low, @LeroySane19 has left the team hotel in Munich for private reasons and will not be available for #GERPER."

Sane came on as an 83rd-minute substitute during Germany's goalless draw with World Cup champions France in the UEFA Nations League opener on Thursday evening.

The 22-year-old was a surprise omission from Germany's World Cup squad after a stellar season with City, which saw him win the Premier League title and Carabao Cup.

Sane scored 10 goals and provided 15 assists in 32 league appearances as Pep Guardiola's side became the first team to reach 100 points.

As a result, the winger picked up the PFA young player of the year award but he missed out the 23-man squad to Russia with Bayer Leverkusen's Julian Brandt taking his place, with national team assistant coach Miroslav Klose citing his failure to impress in training and matches.

The former Schalke winger has yet to start for the Premier League champions this season, making just three substitute appearances for a total of 30 minutes, and had his attitude questioned by international team-mate Toni Kroos earlier in the week.


KEYWORDS

FootballsoccerGermany

More in this Section

I am the future, says Darren Till ahead of welterweight title showdown

England’s golden boy Harry Kane to wear golden boots against Spain

'Worth the admission fee alone': Cork hurler scores sensational hat-trick of overhead strikes

Maradona named new chief of Mexican second-tier side Dorados


Today's Stories

Six observations about the All-Ireland football final and all that flows from it

Is it time to conscript draft-dodging players into national service?

Richest sport may yet fall to its knees

Sergio Garcia will need true grit to justify surprise selection

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 05, 2018

    • 3
    • 10
    • 12
    • 20
    • 29
    • 46
    • 32

Full Lotto draw results »