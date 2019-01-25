NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Leonardo Jardim lined up for Monaco return in place of Thierry Henry – reports

Friday, January 25, 2019 - 09:07 AM

Monaco will again turn to Leonardo Jardim as their new first-team coach following the suspension of Thierry Henry, according to reports in France.

The Ligue 1 club suspended Henry with immediate effect on Thursday pending a final decision on his future following a wretched run of form.

The former France, Arsenal and Barcelona striker took over from the sacked Jardim on October 13, signing a deal until June 2021 after leaving his post as Belgium assistant, but has had a dismal start to his reign.

Under the 41-year-old, who started his professional career at the principality club, Monaco won just two of 12 league games and were beaten 5-1 at home by Strasbourg on Saturday.

Thierry Henry was suspended by Monaco on Thursday (Andrew Matthews/PA)

French newspaper L’Equipe reported that Jardim met with club executives over a meal on Thursday evening to iron out his new deal, which they reported is a two-and-a-half-year contract.

Jardim was only sacked by Monaco three and a half months ago.

Monaco – who have signed Cesc Fabregas, Naldo, Fode Toure and Lyle Foster this month – were also knocked out of the Coupe de France on Tuesday night, losing 3-1 at home to Ligue 2 side Metz.

The club announced that assistant coach Franck Passi will take charge of

training on Friday.

- Press Association


