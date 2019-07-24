News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Lennon hopeful Tierney will stay a Celt

Lennon hopeful Tierney will stay a Celt
Wednesday, July 24, 2019 - 06:30 AM

By Andy Newport

Neil Lennon hopes Celtic have fended off Arsenal’s interest in Kieran Tierney — and warned they are ready to fight off the rest of the defender’s suitors.

Gunners boss Unai Emery lodged two bids — the second which potentially could have reached £25m (€27.9m) — for the Scotland left-back but saw both kicked out by Parkhead chiefs.

The Premier League big guns were rumoured to be preparing a third offer but reports say Arsenal are now ready to turn their attention elsewhere. That would be good news for Lennon, who is desperate to keep hold of his star left-back.

But with Napoli understood to also be interested in Tierney, the Hoops boss has made it clear it is his club who will hold the whip hand in negotiations.

Lennon said: “It’s as you were really. I’ve had no information other than there were two bids that came in from Arsenal that were rejected.

“There has been no further inroads into that really. We’re in a good position. We have got no intentions of selling, he’s on a long-term contract, and we want him to progress with us.

Our valuation of Kieran wasn’t met and it’s as simple as that. You will see other transfers not going through because valuations haven’t been met. It’s not a case of Arsenal being disrespectful.

“They put a bid in that they valued the player at. They came back again and obviously see Kieran as a very good player as we do. But on a long-term contract, we’re in a very strong position when it comes to Kieran.”

Tierney could soon be joined in the Parkhead dressing room by Hapoel Be’er Sheva defender Hatem Abd Elhamed but there will be no place for Danny Simpson after the Hoops cancelled the former Leicester right-back’s proposed trial stint.

“A fee has been agreed for Hatem,” said Lennon. “Hopefully it goes through soon. It’s subject to a work permit, visa application and medical and that’s on-going at the minute. He’s strong defensively, comfortable on the ball and is very quick.

“I think we’re getting a good player who’s hungry and even though people look at his age, he’s fresh 28. We’ve been very impressed with what we’ve seen from him. On Danny, we were down the line with Hatem and one or two other options so we just felt it would be futile to bring Danny in if he sees us bringing in other players in his specialised position.”

READ MORE

Relentless marvel Cody an example to us all, says Kiely

And Lennon hopes he could have at least a few more new signings ready for the next round of the Champions League qualifiers — if his side can see off tonight’s opponents Nomme Kalju of Estonia (kick-off 7:45pm).

Asked how near he was to completing his squad, he said: “There’s a bit of work to do yet. There’s no question of that. ‘Nowhere near’ is the simple answer.

“We hope to get it done as soon as possible. It’s always great if you can but sometimes that’s not always the case.

“It doesn’t look like we’ll get any fresh bodies in for this round but hopefully if we can negotiate this tie, we’ll have a couple more in the building by the time the third round comes along.”

New £7m (€7.8m) recruit Christopher Jullien could feature at some stage against Kalju while Mikey Johnston (thigh) has returned to training. Vakoun Bayo (hamstring) and Marian Shved (groin) are short on fitness and so will join Tierney, Tom Rogic and Daniel Arzani (both knee) in the stands.

More on this topic

Garda Commissioner calls gardaí after suspecting woman of drink drivingGarda Commissioner calls gardaí after suspecting woman of drink driving

One person makes 3,147 complaints about Dublin Airport noise in first half of yearOne person makes 3,147 complaints about Dublin Airport noise in first half of year

Varadkar plans showdown talks amid tension on backstopVaradkar plans showdown talks amid tension on backstop

Unai Emery warns Arsenal rebel Laurent Koscielny ‘players that want to be here’ are his focusUnai Emery warns Arsenal rebel Laurent Koscielny ‘players that want to be here’ are his focus

More in this Section

Boxer Maxim Dadashev dies from injuries suffered during fightBoxer Maxim Dadashev dies from injuries suffered during fight

Tipp stun Cork with late goal to win Munster U20 finalTipp stun Cork with late goal to win Munster U20 final

Players must rise to task, says PerthPlayers must rise to task, says Perth

Cricket: Root wants England to lay down a markerCricket: Root wants England to lay down a marker


Lifestyle

Homemade ice pops are handy for many reasons, they refresh on a warm day, but also you know exactly what is in them; no strange colourings or preservatives.Michelle Darmody's home made ice pops

Sometimes travel can be more about the journey than the destination, as Caroline Hennessy and her family discovered when they took a 13-hour overnight journey from San Sebastián to Lisbon to check out the Trenhotel experienceTravelling by train in Europe - with kids

The Great Hack looks at the implications of the scandal involving Cambridge Analytica and Facebook, writes Laura Harding.When tech firms go bad: Netflix's new documentary on Cambridge Analytica / Facebook scandal

Often hailed as one of the greatest animated films ever made, The Lion King has a special place in the hearts of generations of children.New King of the jungle: The director behind The Lion King remake

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 20, 2019

  • 9
  • 13
  • 34
  • 35
  • 37
  • 41
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »