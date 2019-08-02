News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Lennon braced for fresh Arsenal approach for Tierney

Lennon braced for fresh Arsenal approach for Tierney
By Press Association
Friday, August 02, 2019 - 02:14 PM

Celtic manager Neil Lennon would not be surprised if Arsenal return with an improved offer for Kieran Tierney.

The Scottish champions have rejected two Arsenal bids for the left-back, who is close to a return to full training following pelvic problems and a double hernia operation.

“Normally these things tend to happen again so it wouldn’t surprise me, put it that way,” Lennon said. “That’s not from personal knowledge of anything, that’s just my own experience of things.

“We know the (Premier League transfer) window shuts on Thursday so if we are talking about Arsenal then they have five or six days to come back in with a revised offer.

“Apart from that we will continue on and get Kieran back with us and fit as quickly as possible because he is such an important player.”

Lennon is braced for interest in other players ahead of the English deadline.

“I imagine there will be offers coming in,” he said. “For certain individual players the asking price hasn’t been met and the clubs know what the asking price is. Until that valuation is met we thankfully don’t have a decision.

“But the closer it comes to the end of the window, and then something crops up, we are prepared for that aspect of it, but it’s not welcome.”

Lennon confirmed there would be no new additions at Celtic Park ahead of their third Champions League qualifier against Romanian club Cluj.

When asked if he was close to signing anyone ahead of Saturday’s Ladbrokes Premiership opener against St Johnstone, Lennon said: “No, we will have a quiet weekend.

“At the minute we are content with what we’ve got and we will go into Saturday and Cluj with the squad we have.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Irish referee to make history as she joins team of female officials at UEFA Super CupIrish referee to make history as she joins team of female officials at UEFA Super Cup

Bandon helps keep high-flying Hourihane groundedBandon helps keep high-flying Hourihane grounded

Blades break club transfer record again to sign Oli McBurnieBlades break club transfer record again to sign Oli McBurnie

Carlo Cudicini takes on new role at ChelseaCarlo Cudicini takes on new role at Chelsea

ArsenalfootballKieran TierneyNeil LennonScottish PremiershipCelticTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Irish referee to make history as she joins team of female officials at UEFA Super CupIrish referee to make history as she joins team of female officials at UEFA Super Cup

Bandon helps keep high-flying Hourihane groundedBandon helps keep high-flying Hourihane grounded

Lewis Hamilton fastest in HungaryLewis Hamilton fastest in Hungary

Blades break club transfer record again to sign Oli McBurnieBlades break club transfer record again to sign Oli McBurnie


Lifestyle

When routine goes out of the window, this is how to keep fit with the small people in your life, says Claire Spreadbury.Watch: How to workout with the kids this summer

Aine Fox explores the origins of one of the world’s most famous lagers.It’s International Beer Day – discover the pretty Czech town where Pilsner is brewed

We take a trip down memory lane and check out what happened on this day in years gone by.August 2, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

Just how much should we trust TripAdvisor? Pat Fitzpatrick puts the website to the test on holiday — but also in his native Cork.The trouble with TripAdvisor: How much can we trust the travel website?

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

  • 5
  • 10
  • 13
  • 19
  • 27
  • 28
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »