News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Leko critical of Kick It Out and PFA over Casilla case

Leko critical of Kick It Out and PFA over Casilla case
By Press Association
Wednesday, March 04, 2020 - 07:54 PM

Jonathan Leko has criticised ‘Kick It Out’ and the Professional Footballers’ Association for what he claims was their lack of support during his recent racism case against Kiko Casilla.

And he blasted the process that led to Casilla being handed an eight-match ban on Friday, calling it “extremely stressful” and adding that he had been “made to feel that I had done something wrong.”

Leeds goalkeeper Casilla was found to have used racist language towards Leko, who was then playing for Charlton during a Sky Bet Championship match on September 28.

Leko, who has returned to parent club West Brom because of injury, said he was “relieved” that the process was over but disappointed by the response of some of the game’s leading bodies.

He said in a statement: “I have been disappointed with the amount of time it has taken to reach this point.

“It was 22 weeks between the incident and the hearing during which I had minimal contact from the PFA, of which I am a member, and no contact in the way of support from leading anti-racism bodies such as ‘Kick It Out’ and ‘Show Racism The Red Card’.

Kiko Casilla was banned for eight matches for racial abuse (Dave Howarth/PA)
Kiko Casilla was banned for eight matches for racial abuse (Dave Howarth/PA)

“Some support or guidance would have been very welcome.”

Casilla had denied the charge but an independent regulatory commission found him guilty after concluding it “was satisfied of the evidence in excess of the balance of probabilities.”

The Spaniard was also fined £60,000 and ordered to attend face-to-face education classes.

I am naturally relieved that the process is now complete and the FA have upheld what I have always known to be true – that I was racially abused by Kiko Casilla in a manner which shocked me and still angers and upsets me to this day.

In his statement, DR Congo-born Leko also said: “I am naturally relieved that the process is now complete and the FA have upheld what I have always known to be true – that I was racially abused by Kiko Casilla in a manner which shocked me and still angers and upsets me to this day.

“I have been disappointed with the amount of time it has taken to reach this point. Knowing what occurred in the game that day, it has been difficult to watch Kiko Casilla continue to play for such a lengthy period as if nothing had happened.

“I would urge the game’s governing bodies to look into their own processes when such incidents are reported.”

Jonathan Leko called the process of his anti-racism case “very stressful” (Mike Egerton/PA)
Jonathan Leko called the process of his anti-racism case “very stressful” (Mike Egerton/PA)

Leko said the trauma of the trial had left him questioning “whether I would be prepared to go through it all again were I on the receiving end of similar abuse in the future.”

He added: “I certainly would think twice about how to advise another player placed in the same situation.

“From the outset, all I have done is report something that had to be challenged and exposed for what it is – racial abuse. I now want to put the episode behind me and concentrate on recovering from my injury to be ready for next season.”

The PFA had no immediate response whilst the PA news agency is also seeking reaction from Kick It Out and Show Racism The Red Card.

More on this topic

SNP to readmit MP after anti-Semitism probe, reports saySNP to readmit MP after anti-Semitism probe, reports say

Student hit by attacker in UK who said: ‘I don’t want your coronavirus in my country’Student hit by attacker in UK who said: ‘I don’t want your coronavirus in my country’

‘Things need to change’ – UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin on racism rules‘Things need to change’ – UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin on racism rules

Tottenham reiterate support for Rudiger and could reopen racism investigationTottenham reiterate support for Rudiger and could reopen racism investigation

TOPIC: Racism

More in this Section

'Mako is not in self-isolation': England reveal Vunipola stood down over to coronavirus concerns in camp environment'Mako is not in self-isolation': England reveal Vunipola stood down over to coronavirus concerns in camp environment

Hearn ‘ready to conclude a deal’ for December fight between Joshua and FuryHearn ‘ready to conclude a deal’ for December fight between Joshua and Fury

Cork GAA and Páirc Uí Chaoimh boards join forces on three business rolesCork GAA and Páirc Uí Chaoimh boards join forces on three business roles

Matthew O’Callaghan inspires impressive Christians to Junior Cup finalMatthew O’Callaghan inspires impressive Christians to Junior Cup final


Lifestyle

It was only when we started to experience amazing Indian, Chinese, Japanese and Thai food in the wave of an expanding and diverse restaurant scene that rice started to become properly appreciated.The Currabinny Cooks: comforting rice dishes

Cork singer-songwriter John Blek launches his fifth album, The Embers, with a gig at Triskel Christchurch on Saturday. His song Salt in the Water was nominated for “International Folk Song of the Year” at the Folk Alliance International 2018 Awards and his previous record Thistle & Thorn reached number 1 in the Independent Irish album charts.A Question of Taste: John Blek

The Fontaines DC may be favourites for tonight’s Irish album of the year prize, but they’re up against a strong crop of other nominees, writes Eoghan O’SullivanMaking the right Choice: Irish artists vie for album of the year

CLIMATE change is happening. It’s a reality. It’s a shame so much time has been wasted by climate deniers; time when positive changes could have been made. Today, one in four animal and plant species are at risk of extinction. By the end of the century, that figure may be one in two, if urgent action is not taken.Parents for the Planet: Listening to the 'wood wide web'

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

  • 1
  • 7
  • 10
  • 12
  • 24
  • 34
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »