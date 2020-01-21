News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Lejeune stoppage-time double stuns Everton

Lejeune stoppage-time double stuns Everton
By Press Association
Tuesday, January 21, 2020 - 09:52 PM

Substitute Florian Lejeune scored twice in added time as Newcastle snatched the unlikeliest of 2-2 draws at Everton to spoil Moise Kean’s celebrations after his first goal for the club.

The Toffees were cruising deep into four minutes of stoppage time at the end of the second half thanks to goals from Kean and Dominic Calvert-Lewin but threw away the three points with some comical defending which stunned the majority of Goodison Park.

Steve Bruce’s side were barely in the game – they had managed just one shot on target – when Lejeune flicked home an overhead kick.

There were possibly 90 seconds left at that point and the home side should have killed off the game, having controlled so much of it, but panicked and when the visitors pressed forward Lejeune forced home his second in a goalmouth scramble.

It ruined what should have been Kean’s night after the striker finally produced the performance Goodison Park had been waiting for.

Barely a month ago Kean, memorably, was taken off by caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson just 19 minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute at Manchester United in what was arguably the lowest point of his short Everton career.

Everton’s Moise Kean scores his side’s first goal (Martin Rickett/PA)
Everton’s Moise Kean scores his side’s first goal (Martin Rickett/PA)

But the 19-year-old Italy international has been given a chance to impress by new boss and compatriot Carlo Ancelotti and marked his first back-to-back Premier League starts with that all-important goal in his 22nd appearance since a £27.5million move from Juventus in the summer.

Goodison had witnessed little if any of the potential talent which saw Kean score in four successive appearances last April for the Serie A champions but after six months in English football the teenager is showing signs of adapting.

Usually it is Calvert-Lewin who is Everton’s all-action man up front but Kean was the Toffees’ tyro in the first half.

Calvert-Lewin could satisfy himself with becoming the first Everton player into double figures in the league this season with a neat second-half finish and the first Englishman to score 10-plus for the club since since Wayne Rooney in 2017-18.

That was until Lejeune, a 70th-minute introduction for defender Ciaran Clark, produced a dramatic finish.

More on this topic

Villa snatch last-gasp win over WatfordVilla snatch last-gasp win over Watford

Substitute Sergio Aguero gives Man City hard-fought victory over battling BladesSubstitute Sergio Aguero gives Man City hard-fought victory over battling Blades

Bournemouth stop rot with crucial win in relegation fightBournemouth stop rot with crucial win in relegation fight

Southampton continue revival with win over Crystal PalaceSouthampton continue revival with win over Crystal Palace

Carlo AncelottiDominic Calvert-LewinDuncan FergusonFlorian LejeuneJuventusMoise KeanWayne RooneyTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Rodgers sure Chilwell and Choudhury have learned lesson after missing sessionRodgers sure Chilwell and Choudhury have learned lesson after missing session

Mercy Mounthawk win electric all-Kerry final to be crowned national championsMercy Mounthawk win electric all-Kerry final to be crowned national champions

Declan Hannon to continue as Limerick captain; Cian Lynch new vice-captainDeclan Hannon to continue as Limerick captain; Cian Lynch new vice-captain

Sheffield United sign Forest left-back Jack RobinsonSheffield United sign Forest left-back Jack Robinson


Lifestyle

Hannah Stephenson has advice on how to care for your garden when wet weather strikesHow to prevent and deal with waterlogging in the garden

If you're down in the epidermal dumps, exfoliation, hydration and decongesting is what you need.The Skin Nerd: How to prep and pep that played-out January skin

The Winter Show, which gets underway in New York this Friday, is a celebration of world cultures, from antiquity to the present.Time travellers are packing their suitcases for New York this week

“Finish him!” It’s one of the most famous lines in video games – in fact, they pretty much built the entire series around it. Mortal Kombat is notorious for brutal finishing moves, in which the characters kill off their opponents in horrific (and often humourous) fashion.Game Tech: Mortal line lives on in the cinema

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 13
  • 16
  • 23
  • 33
  • 42
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »