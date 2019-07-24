News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Leigh Griffiths scores on return to starting XI as Celtic thump Nomme Kalju

Leigh Griffiths scores on return to starting XI as Celtic thump Nomme Kalju
Leigh Griffiths celebrates his goal.
Wednesday, July 24, 2019 - 10:13 PM

Celtic 5 - 0 Nomme Kalju

Leigh Griffiths marked his return to the starting line-up with a brilliant free-kick as Celtic took command of their second Champions League qualifier with a 5-0 first-leg win over Nomme Kalju.

The striker more than vindicated Neil Lennon's decision to hand him his first start for eight months seven days after making his competitive comeback off the bench following a long spell out with depression.

The Scotland international curled into the top corner from almost 30 yards to put Celtic three ahead in first-half stoppage-time.

Goals in the previous 12 minutes from Kristoffer Ajer and Ryan Christie had sent Celtic on their way to an emphatic home victory and the latter and Callum McGregor were on target during an even more dominant second-half performance.

Celtic had 26 shots at goal, 14 of them on target, while Estonian champions Kalju, who are 20 games into their league season, could not test Hoops goalkeeper Scott Bain.

Callum McGregor scores.
Callum McGregor scores.

Griffiths came in for Lewis Morgan as Lennon started with a back three of Jozo Simunovic, Ajer and Nir Bitton. Boli Bolingoli played on the left of midfield, although the summer signing only lasted 37 minutes before limping off for Mikey Johnston.

Celtic created chances from the off. Simunovic had two sights of goal from early corners and the visiting goalkeeper made an unorthodox stop from Christie's swerving strike.

Odsonne Edouard twice came close and Scott Brown forced a good save before the breakthrough came in the 36th minute when Ajer headed Christie's near-post free-kick in off the bar.

Christie won a 44th-minute penalty when Reginald Mbu Alidor handled as he flicked the ball into the box, and the former Inverness man sent the keeper the wrong way.

Griffiths had a shot diverted wide before finding the top corner with a curling effort, then punching the corner flag and sinking to his knees in celebration.

The second half was a procession of Celtic chances. Christie and James Forrest both had two strikes saved and Johnston also threatened twice before Christie curled home his second from 18 yards in the 65th minute.

Johnston forced another stop and the shots continued to rain in before McGregor drilled into the bottom corner from 22 yards in the 77th minute.

French midfielder Olivier Ntcham came off the bench for his first appearance of the season following his trip to the UEFA European Under-21 Championship finals, and Celtic cruised through the closing stages.

READ MORE

Pat Hoban goal earns Dundalk a draw in Champions League qualifier

- Press Association

More on this topic

Hoban header keeps Dundalk’s dream aliveHoban header keeps Dundalk’s dream alive

Pat Hoban goal earns Dundalk a draw in Champions League qualifier Pat Hoban goal earns Dundalk a draw in Champions League qualifier

Dundalk and Celtic find out who they face if they progress in Champions LeagueDundalk and Celtic find out who they face if they progress in Champions League

Dundalk win on penalties to progress in Champions League qualifiersDundalk win on penalties to progress in Champions League qualifiers

SportSoccerCelticChampions LeagueTOPIC: Champions League

More in this Section

Provincial grounds better neutral venues than Croke Park's surreal Super-8 atmosphereProvincial grounds better neutral venues than Croke Park's surreal Super-8 atmosphere

'I will not be seeking another term': John Evans departs as Wicklow manager'I will not be seeking another term': John Evans departs as Wicklow manager

Nuno Espirito Santo proud to lead Wolves back into EuropeNuno Espirito Santo proud to lead Wolves back into Europe

Arsenal closing in on deals for Ceballos and SalibaArsenal closing in on deals for Ceballos and Saliba


Lifestyle

Forget high heels. From high end to high street, as we crave comfort with our style, trainers have become a runaway success, writes Annmarie O’Connor.Best foot forward: The rise and rise of the sneaker

DONAL Chambers is course co-ordinator on Kinsale College’s Sustainability and Permaculture course and the chair of Transition Towns Kinsale. His partner Máiread Cronin trained as a veterinary nurse and now combines care of the couple’s children with volunteering with St Vincent De Paul and training as a Roots of Empathy instructor.Parents for the Planet: ‘They eat whatever comes out of the garden’

My childhood memories of summer are from growing up in Kilnamona, Co Clare. It all centred around gatherings — gathering the hay in stacks and stuff.3 Ages of Summer: Making hay when the sun shone - Doireann Ní Ghríofa

Kevin Toolis waked his father in the traditional manner on Achill Island, and the resulting book has been adapted into a stage show at Skibbereen Arts Festival, writes Ellie O’ByrneKeeping a death rite alive: Kevin Toolis' wake of his father turned into book and stage show

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 24, 2019

  • 11
  • 14
  • 22
  • 31
  • 32
  • 33
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »