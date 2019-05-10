NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Leicester’s Choudhury fined over historical social media comments

Friday, May 10, 2019 - 05:00 PM

Leicester midfielder Hamza Choudhury has been fined £5,000 and ordered to attend an education course due to historical comments on social media, the Football Association has announced.

The FA said his comments constituted an “aggravated breach” as they included reference to ethnic origin and/or race and/or sexual orientation.

The 21-year-old wrote the messages in 2013 and 2014 and apologised for them last week, when he was charged with misconduct by the governing body.

“Hamza Choudhury has been fined £5,000 and ordered to attend an FA education course by an Independent Regulatory Commission after he admitted to an “aggravated breach” of FA Rule E3(1),” said an FA statement.

“Comments posted by the Leicester City player on social media between 20 June 2013 and 10 May 2014, which included reference to ethnic origin and/or race and/or sexual orientation, were found to be abusive and/or insulting and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute.

“The midfielder was also warned as to his future conduct.”

- Press Association

Hamza Choudhury

