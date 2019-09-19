News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Leicester would consider Maddison sale if valuation met – Rodgers

By Press Association
Thursday, September 19, 2019 - 05:26 PM

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers wants to keep James Maddison at the club but admits the Foxes could be powerless if they receive a huge offer for the midfielder amid reported interest from Manchester United.

Maddison has been a big success at the King Power Stadium since his £22million arrival from Norwich in 2018.

He was linked with a move to a number of clubs over the summer, including United, and that speculation has not disappeared despite the transfer window having now closed.

Leicester sold Harry Maguire to United this summer for £80m and Riyad Mahrez to Manchester City in 2018 for £60m, and Rodgers insists the bigger, more glamorous clubs will always have a pull.

“In a player’s career there will always be that temptation, but this is a club that doesn’t want to sell its best players,” said the Leicester manager.

“Of course, if there is a valuation met, which meets what the club perceive it to be worth, there will be a discussion. But it is not something we want to invite.

“James is a very talented player for us. He has lots of improvements to make as a young player. He, along with a lot of young players here, we want to keep.

“But of course, I am a realist as well and I understand how the market works. But it is not something we would be looking to entertain.”

Maddison, who is under contract until 2023, has started all six of Leicester’s matches this season, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

Rodgers will be hoping the playmaker can continue his fine start to the campaign against Tottenham on Saturday.

Ahead of the game, Rodgers praised the “wonderful job” Mauricio Pochettino has done at Spurs following criticism from some after his team surrendered two-goal leads at Arsenal and Olympiacos.

“I would rather talk about the great job Mauricio Pochettino has done,” said Rodgers. “It’s the first time I have come across him for a number of years, since I was at Liverpool, when he was in the early stage of his career there and look where he is now and what he has achieved.

“He’s a very talented coach. He has done a great job. It is a wonderful thing he has created. Look at how he has improved the players and the status he has given the club.”

