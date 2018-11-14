Home»sport

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy still has plenty to give

Wednesday, November 14, 2018 - 09:53 PM

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy wants to play on for years and insists he still feels he is in his early 20s.

The 31-year-old retired from international football with England in August as he wanted to spend more time at home with his family.

Vardy, who joined Leicester from then non-league Fleetwood in 2012, will turn 32 in January but expects to maintain his fitness and style despite getting older.

Speaking at the Oxford Union on Wednesday night with wife Rebekah, Vardy said: “Coming into the game later I’m hoping that I can go on a lot longer.

“I didn’t have that training that someone who went from the academy straight into the first team and plays until 34 would have had.

“Legs wise, I feel fine – there’s a good few years in them left. I’m not losing any speed, and all my measurements at Leicester have been exactly the same as they used to be.

“When I go out onto the pitch, I don’t feel 31 at all – I feel like I’m in my early 20s.”

Vardy, who has scored 92 goals in 245 games for Leicester and won a shock Premier League title in 2016, also reiterated his reasons for quitting England after the World Cup.

“I spoke to my agent, to Bex, straight after the World Cup. I’m not getting any younger, and the main point was I was missing being at home, being with my kids,” he said.

“There’s a lot of spare time on England duty when you’re thinking ‘I’d much rather be at home’. I think I could have played more at the World Cup but that decision’s not down to me.

“I accepted Gareth’s decision and it wasn’t to be. But the main thing was that I got that opportunity to play in the World Cup, and if you think about where I came from, I never thought I’d get that chance.”

Vardy is the second active Premier League player to speak at the Union after Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin in February. Tony Pulis, Gary Neville, and Roy Hodgson have also spoken.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Jamie VardyPremier LeagueLeicester

More in this Section

Callum Wilson determined to take his chance with England

Football rumours from the media

Steven McMahon taking flight in Carcassonne

No ambush. No excuses. This Test will be decided on merit


Breaking Stories

World Diabetes Day: Could you name the 7 subtle signs of the illness?

Underground art, gold mosques and soothing sewing lessons – Uzbekistan is full of surprises

How to put a twist on classic dishes – according to two MasterChef winners

How to make Ping Coombes’ no-cook rainbow pad Thai

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 14, 2018

    • 1
    • 8
    • 14
    • 15
    • 45
    • 47
    • 32

Full Lotto draw results »