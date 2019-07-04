Leicester set to pounce for Newcastle's Ayoze Perez

Ayoze Perez is close to following Rafael Benitez out of Newcastle after Leicester tabled a £30million bid. The Foxes have triggered a release clause in the 25-year-old Spaniard’s contract to pave the way for a move to the King Power Stadium.

Perez, a £1.6million signing from Tenerife in June 2014, has been the club’s top scorer for the last two seasons, notching on 13 occasions during the last campaign Twelve of those goals, which included a hat-trick in a vital victory over Southampton in April, came in the Premier League.

He has been linked with clubs in Spain and Italy in recent months, although Benitez was confident of persuading him to stay had he managed to agree his own contract extension.

However, Benitez’s departure, coupled with the ongoing takeover saga at St James’ Park, has done little to calm the waters and Perez, who has 24 months left on his contract, seems set to leave after five years during which he has gradually won over many of his detractors.