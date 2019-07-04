News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Leicester set to pounce for Newcastle's Ayoze Perez

Ayoze Perez.
Thursday, July 04, 2019 - 05:50 AM

Ayoze Perez is close to following Rafael Benitez out of Newcastle after Leicester tabled a £30million bid. The Foxes have triggered a release clause in the 25-year-old Spaniard’s contract to pave the way for a move to the King Power Stadium.

Perez, a £1.6million signing from Tenerife in June 2014, has been the club’s top scorer for the last two seasons, notching on 13 occasions during the last campaign Twelve of those goals, which included a hat-trick in a vital victory over Southampton in April, came in the Premier League.

He has been linked with clubs in Spain and Italy in recent months, although Benitez was confident of persuading him to stay had he managed to agree his own contract extension.

However, Benitez’s departure, coupled with the ongoing takeover saga at St James’ Park, has done little to calm the waters and Perez, who has 24 months left on his contract, seems set to leave after five years during which he has gradually won over many of his detractors.

READ MORE

Storm in a teacup? There was quite a reaction to Alex Morgan's goal celebration against England

More on this topic

Darkening gloom envelops Irish small firms

Manchester City to break transfer record for €70m Rodri

Sometimes kids need more time to just be kids

Westmeath captain Clarke hits out at timing of Cork tie

More in this Section

Paul O'Connell wants a return to coaching but Munster not on the horizon - yet

Murray and Williams to face Mies and Guarachi first up

Replacement opponent confirmed for Michael Conlan's Belfast bout

Kilkenny's Adrian Mullen has been one of the stars of the championship


Lifestyle

Tash Sultana wows Cork crowd with high energy performance

Zapping invaders? We’ll show you how

From cello strings to triangles West Cork Chamber Music Festival had it all

Learning Points: 'Help! I’m afraid my son is being led astray by bad friends'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 03, 2019

    • 18
    • 25
    • 30
    • 35
    • 41
    • 44
    • 27

Full Lotto draw results »