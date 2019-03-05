NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Leicester see large fall in profits due to not being in Champions League

Tuesday, March 05, 2019 - 05:55 PM

Leicester have posted a pre-tax profit of £1.6million which is down £90.9m due to not being in the Champions League.

Turnover for the accounts for the year ending May 31, 2018, was £158.9m – only the second time the club have had an income of over £150m.

Twelve months before the club’s profits were £92.5m following a run to the Champions League quarter-finals in 2016/17.

Gate receipts of £12.9m also compared favourably with previous seasons and were up 11 per cent compared with 2016 and 2015.

Chief executive Susan Whelan said: “The accounts of the previous two years have reflected unique seasons in Leicester City’s history, where our intentions to invest in our future have been supported by considerable competition revenue.

“The accounts of 2017/18 demonstrate our continued commitment to ensuring revenues generated are reinvested into building a squad and infrastructure capable of competing at such levels on a more consistent basis.

“At a time when our biggest investment projects are visibly beginning to take shape, Leicester City supporters can feel excited about what the future holds for their club and confident in the King Power Group’s vision to take them there.”

The club have continued to invest in the playing staff, with £92.9m spent in player registrations, and the directors valued Leicester’s playing assets at £346.7m.

- Press Association

More on this topic

You’ll have to suffer to succeed, warns Foxes boss Rodgers

Claude Puel: We prefer to play the big sides

Puel frustrated by constant speculation over his future

Camarasa and Etheridge star in Cardiff’s win at Leicester


KEYWORDS

FoxesPremier LeagueLeicester

More in this Section

Manchester City consider investing in Indian club

Dortmund have an unfair advantage in Spurs tie, says boss Pochettino

John O’Shea: Solskjaer more than Mr Nice Guy

Stephen Kenny: Football shouldn’t follow rugby residency route


Lifestyle

Burns survivor Catrin Pugh is the face of a new beauty campaign

Struggle with binge eating? 8 expert tips to help beat the cycle

Meet 2019’s new show plants – here are 10 to look out for

Chanel’s first show after Karl Lagerfeld’s death was an emotional tribute to the fashion giant

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 02, 2019

    • 1
    • 3
    • 7
    • 27
    • 31
    • 44
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »