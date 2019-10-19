News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Leicester remember Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha with comeback win against Burnley

Leicester remember Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha with comeback win against Burnley
By Press Association
Saturday, October 19, 2019 - 05:21 PM

Leicester came from behind to defeat Burnley on a day when their late chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was remembered at the King Power Stadium.

Youri Tielemans’ second-half strike sealed a 2-1 victory, after Jamie Vardy had cancelled out an opening goal for the visitors by former Fox Chris Wood.

The release of emotion in the celebrations, both on the pitch and in the stands, was tangible when Tielemans shot thumped off the crossbar and into the net as Leicester put themselves in a position to honour Khun Vichai with a win.

October 27 will be the one-year anniversary of the Thai billionaire’s tragic death in a helicopter crash just outside the King Power Stadium, which also killed four others.

Leicester’s nearest home fixture to that date was used to remember their chairman and around 5,000 supporters took part in a walk through the city to the stadium before the match, while a minute’s silence was held before kick off.

The hosts made a bright start when the game got under way but Burley threatened first. Ashley Westwood’s shot ricocheted into the path of Wood, who managed to touch the ball goalwards.

However, he was unable to get enough power on his effort and Kasper Schmeichel stuck out a hand to stop and then gather the ball.

Immediately at the other end, Caglar Soyuncu powered a header wide from James Maddison’s cross as the game came to life.

Leicester went close again when Ricardo Pereira’s low cross into the penalty area was met by Harvey Barnes, but the winger scuffed his shot, which was blocked. The ball ran kindly for Maddison but he too failed to make a clean contact with his effort and Ben Mee cleared the ball from just in front of his own goal line.

Burnley had failed to read the script and took the lead after 26 minutes. Wood started the move with some good hold-up play on the edge of the Leicester box, before laying off the ball to Dwight McNeil.

His cross was then met by Wood who jumped in between Jonny Evans and Soyuncu to head the ball towards the top corner, which Schmeichel got a hand to but could not keep it out.

Tielemans worked Nick Pope with an effort from outside the area and Vardy fired a shot into the side-netting from a tight angle as Leicester looked for a reply before half-time.

And it came in the final minute of the first half. Barnes did well out wide on the left, getting the better of Matt Lowton, and swung a cross into the penalty area where Vardy was up early above Mee to head home the equaliser.

Maddison and Tielemans threatened early in the second half but both were off target with their efforts going over the crossbar.

On the hour mark, the King Power Stadium rose as one to once again to remember Khun Vichai, who was 60 when he died.

The Leicester fans held aloft the free commemorative scarves which were left on every seat inside the stadium and sang their late chairman’s name.

Back on the pitch, Perez scooped another shot over the crossbar after a cutback from Pereira.

Tielemans struck what would prove to be the decisive blow after 75 minutes. Substitute Demarai Gray exchanged passes with Pereira before whipping the ball into the near post area.

Barnes attempted to flick it on with but it eventually found its way to Tielemans, who took one touch before emphatically finishing with a shot off the underside of the crossbar.

Wood thought he had spoiled the occasion for a second time late on but his goal was ruled out by VAR for a trip on Evans.

Leicester held on for an emotional victory which saw them go second in the Premier League table ahead of Manchester City’s game at Crystal Palace in Saturday’s late kick off.

Chris Wood Jamie Vardy Premier League Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Youri Tielemans Burnley Leicester

