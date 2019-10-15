News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Leicester plan to mark anniversary of helicopter tragedy with memorial garden

Leicester plan to mark anniversary of helicopter tragedy with memorial garden
By Press Association
Tuesday, October 15, 2019 - 07:08 PM

Leicester plan to mark the anniversary of their late chairman’s death later this month with the opening of the Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Memorial Garden.

October 27 will mark one year since the helicopter accident that killed Khun Vichai, staff members Kaveporn Punpare and Nusara Suknamai, and pilots Eric Swaffer and Izabela Lechowicz.

The garden will be situated on the site of the tragedy at King Power Stadium and will be opened to the public on October 27 following a private ceremony.

Leicester chief executive Susan Whelan said: “Appropriate and respectful management of the accident site is something to which we have given great consideration over the last 12 months.

“Supporters and visitors have shown impeccable respect during our immediate efforts to protect it and we are now in a position to confirm our permanent intentions for the site.

“From the scene of a tragedy, we aim to build something peaceful, something poignant and something beautiful, where supporters of today and of future generations can remember what one man’s vision did for this club, this community.

“The Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Memorial Garden will be the latest in a series of lasting tributes that will form part of Khun Vichai’s legacy.”

More on this topic

Maddison injury a concern for Leicester boss RodgersMaddison injury a concern for Leicester boss Rodgers

Leicester priced out of replacing Harry Maguire – Brendan RodgersLeicester priced out of replacing Harry Maguire – Brendan Rodgers

Maguire hails Rodgers’ impact at LeicesterMaguire hails Rodgers’ impact at Leicester

Captain Wes Morgan signs one-year contract extension with LeicesterCaptain Wes Morgan signs one-year contract extension with Leicester


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

LeicesterVichai SrivaddhanaprabhaPremier LeagueTOPIC: Leicester City

More in this Section

UEFA: Football family must 'wage war on the racists'UEFA: Football family must 'wage war on the racists'

Ireland one win away from sealing spot at Euro 2020 as Connolly set for first startIreland one win away from sealing spot at Euro 2020 as Connolly set for first start

Former Limerick manager joins Mike Quirke's Laois backroom teamFormer Limerick manager joins Mike Quirke's Laois backroom team

Mings stands tall as England debut is marred by racist abuseMings stands tall as England debut is marred by racist abuse


Lifestyle

To instantly power up your look, veer towards the hard shoulder.Bold shoulder: How to instantly power up your look

Plums are a wonderful autumn fruit, useful for all sorts of recipes both sweet and savoury. In Ireland we are blessed with wonderfully sweet plums.Currabinny Cooks: Juicy plums work for both sweet and savoury dishes

The rise of home skincare devices doesn't mean that salons and clinics no longer serve a purpose.The Skin Nerd: Don’t try this at home — new treatments in the salon

Millions of gamers watched Fortnite reach breaking point on Sunday night, with ten seasons of mysterious storyline culminating in meteors hitting the island and everything disappearing.GameTech: End of beginning for Fortnite as Chapter 2 finally goes live

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 12, 2019

  • 1
  • 23
  • 27
  • 33
  • 42
  • 44
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »