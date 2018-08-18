Leicester outfox Wolves despite Jamie Vardy seeing red

Jamie Vardy was sent off on his return to the Leicester side but the Foxes still eased early-season pressure on manager Claude Puel with a victory over newly-promoted Wolves.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side hit the woodwork on three occasions and wasted a couple of gilt-edged chances before succumbing to a 2-0 defeat at the King Power Stadium.

An own goal from full-back Matt Doherty and a deflected effort from home debutant James Maddison were enough to secure the points for Leicester – who saw out the closing stages having lost Vardy following an ugly challenge on the unfortunate Doherty.

Matt Doherty had a tough afternoon (Mike Egerton/PA)

Wolves were lively from the start and had two marvellous chances to take the lead inside the opening four minutes.

Joao Moutinho came within inches of a maiden goal for the club, cracking a strike against the crossbar after good work from Doherty and Jonny Castro.

Doherty should have done better moments later but could only turn Raul Jimenez’s cross tamely towards goal, allowing Ben Chilwell to clear off the line.

While the game settled down into an even contest, it was the visitors creating any chances of note – the lively Jimenez rattling Kasper Schmeichel’s post with a driven effort.

Unsurprisingly, it was a Wolves player who opened the scoring but unfortunately for Doherty, he put it into his own goal.

Marc Albrighton, right, celebrates with Demarai Gray after setting up Leicester’s opener (Mike Egerton/PA)

Marc Albrighton found space down the right for Leicester and his cross evaded Vardy, with Doherty unable to avoid sending a powerful header past Rui Patricio to give the Foxes the lead.

The goal turned the game in favour of Puel’s men and they doubled their advantage on the stroke of half-time.

New recruit Ricardo Pereira cut in from the right and was fouled but, with referee Mike Dean allowing the advantage, Maddison collected the ball and bent home past Patricio with the aid of a deflection.

Nuno reacted by introducing club-record signing Adama Traore at the interval, the winger coming on for his debut alongside Leo Bonatini as Diogo Jota and Helder Costa made way.

Adama Traore was unable to turn the game Wolves’ way (Mike Egerton/PA)

As with the first half, Wolves were the quickest out of the blocks, Ben Chilwell surviving a mix-up with Schmeichel before the Leicester goalkeeper did well to keep out Jimenez’s close-range shot.

Leicester’s task of seeing out the game was made more difficult as Vardy was given his marching orders with 66 minutes on the clock.

The England international, who signed a new contract at Leicester on transfer deadline day, lost possession and went in high on Doherty as he looked to make amends, leaving Dean no alternative but to dismiss the forward.

Jonny was the third Wolves player to hit the frame of the goal with an effort from an acute angle before Ruben Neves stung the palms of Schmeichel with a decent strike.

That was the closest the visitors came to reducing the deficit as the 10 men of Leicester saw out six minutes of stoppage time with little danger.

