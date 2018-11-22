Home»sport

Leicester must focus on football following tragic helicopter clash – Claude Puel

Thursday, November 22, 2018 - 04:20 PM

Boss Claude Puel believes Leicester must now look to the future following last month’s tragic helicopter clash.

Owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha died with four others when his helicopter came down following the 1-1 draw with West Ham.

Tributes were paid at the goalless draw against Burnley while Puel and many of the squad and senior staff flew to Bangkok to attend Srivaddhanaprabha’s funeral.

The squad have now returned after the international break ahead of Saturday’s trip to Brighton and, however hard it will be, Puel wants to focus on the football.

He said: “We’ll try but we know it will be difficult. I think we have to restore all focus on football. It is the most important thing and it is the quickest thing that we can do, to continue this way.

“It’s important to have the good concentration on football to continue to improve.

“Our tributes for the chairman are in our minds but now it is important to speak about football.

“During the last two weeks, the players can forget a little and have their minds on other thoughts.

“The international players came back with a smile and are happy to come back and see their team-mates. The others worked a lot with quality and focus and it was a good thing.”

Meanwhile, Jamie Vardy is a major doubt for Leicester’s trip to the Amex.

The striker is battling a groin injury he sustained in the draw against Burnley.

James Maddison is back in training after a knee problem but Harry Maguire will miss out again following his own knee injury, while Rachid Ghezzal has a knock.

Puel said: “I hope he (Vardy) can be available for the weekend, we will see tomorrow. He had a groin injury. We have to manage step-by-step (for him) to come back in training.

“Maddison came back to training and we’ll see tomorrow if he can be in the squad. For Maguire, it’s too early, we will see next week.

“With Ghezzal, we will see tomorrow.”

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Claude PuelJamie VardySrivaddhanaprabhaPremier LeagueLeicester

Related Articles

Gatland: Wales players believe they can achieve something special

Mauricio Pochettino hopes Spurs will be settled in their new stadium by February

Mick McCarthy to be offered Ireland job - reports

We are working hard on new Eriksen deal – Spurs boss Pochettino

More in this Section

Ibrahimovic: Manchester United made me feel like Benjamin Button

The best moments of Didier Drogba’s Chelsea career

Former midfielder Andrews thinks O’Neill’s management style needed update

Ireland's Rugby World Cup 2019 games to be broadcast on eir Sport and RTÉ


Lifestyle

Gambling among children is on the rise: What parents need to know

Japan has sleeping rooms at work: Here’s why you shouldn’t feel guilty for an afternoon nap

Kanye West isn’t a fan of Kim K’s raunchy photos: How to keep jealousy out of your relationship

Watch: Magical mischief afoot at Fota and Santa needs your help

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 21, 2018

    • 9
    • 14
    • 15
    • 18
    • 25
    • 34
    • 44

Full Lotto draw results »