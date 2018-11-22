Leicester must focus on football following tragic helicopter clash – Claude Puel

Boss Claude Puel believes Leicester must now look to the future following last month’s tragic helicopter clash.

Owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha died with four others when his helicopter came down following the 1-1 draw with West Ham.

Tributes were paid at the goalless draw against Burnley while Puel and many of the squad and senior staff flew to Bangkok to attend Srivaddhanaprabha’s funeral.

The squad have now returned after the international break ahead of Saturday’s trip to Brighton and, however hard it will be, Puel wants to focus on the football.

He said: “We’ll try but we know it will be difficult. I think we have to restore all focus on football. It is the most important thing and it is the quickest thing that we can do, to continue this way.

“It’s important to have the good concentration on football to continue to improve.

“Our tributes for the chairman are in our minds but now it is important to speak about football.

“During the last two weeks, the players can forget a little and have their minds on other thoughts.

“The international players came back with a smile and are happy to come back and see their team-mates. The others worked a lot with quality and focus and it was a good thing.”

Meanwhile, Jamie Vardy is a major doubt for Leicester’s trip to the Amex.

The striker is battling a groin injury he sustained in the draw against Burnley.

James Maddison is back in training after a knee problem but Harry Maguire will miss out again following his own knee injury, while Rachid Ghezzal has a knock.

Puel said: “I hope he (Vardy) can be available for the weekend, we will see tomorrow. He had a groin injury. We have to manage step-by-step (for him) to come back in training.

“Maddison came back to training and we’ll see tomorrow if he can be in the squad. For Maguire, it’s too early, we will see next week.

“With Ghezzal, we will see tomorrow.”

