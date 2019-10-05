News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Leicester condemn online abuse of Hamza Choudhury in wake of Salah challenge

Leicester condemn online abuse of Hamza Choudhury in wake of Salah challenge
By Press Association
Saturday, October 05, 2019 - 10:40 PM

Leicester have said they are “appalled” at racist comments directed towards midfielder Hamza Choudhury on social media on Saturday night.

The 22-year-old was subjected to a torrent of racist abuse following a tackle that injured Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah during the Foxes’ 2-1 defeat at Anfield.

A Leicester spokesman said: “We are appalled by these comments, which the club has reported to the police and to the social media platform on which they were made.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah receives treatment after a tackle from Hamza Choudhury (Peter Byrne/PA).
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah receives treatment after a tackle from Hamza Choudhury (Peter Byrne/PA).

“Discriminatory behaviour has no place in football or in society and we will seek the strongest possible course of action to be taken against those responsible.”

More on this topic

England is my only focus, stresses SouthgateEngland is my only focus, stresses Southgate

Giggs: Solskjaer needs another five signings to rejuvenate Man UtdGiggs: Solskjaer needs another five signings to rejuvenate Man Utd

Manchester City got lucky at back with makeshift defence – Pep GuardiolaManchester City got lucky at back with makeshift defence – Pep Guardiola

Solskjaer wants win to lift gloom around Manchester UnitedSolskjaer wants win to lift gloom around Manchester United


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

footballHamza ChoudhuryRacismPremier LeagueLeicesterTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Brighton rock Spurs as pressure on Pochettino mountsBrighton rock Spurs as pressure on Pochettino mounts

Day 18 at the Rugby World Cup: England first to book quarter-final placeDay 18 at the Rugby World Cup: England first to book quarter-final place

The Daily Donal Vlog: 'The mind boggles' at forward play at #RWC2019The Daily Donal Vlog: 'The mind boggles' at forward play at #RWC2019

Sam Johnson: Scotland must be ready for a battle against RussiaSam Johnson: Scotland must be ready for a battle against Russia


Lifestyle

Cork city set to spill some secrets over the weekend.From Copenhagen to Cork: City to listen up to Danish architecture and design expert

Event in Kinsale in aid of the RNLI andCork sale offer much to suitall tastes,writes Des O’Sullivan.Kinsale auction aims to help save lives

This is our famous banana loaf recipe which has been with us since our very first market. It remains our most popular recipe, which ain’t bad for something as humble as a banana breadCurrabinny Cooks: Why you'll never throw another banana away again

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 05, 2019

  • 18
  • 21
  • 29
  • 35
  • 41
  • 43
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »