News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Leicester chairman thanks fans for tributes on first anniversary of father’s death

Leicester chairman thanks fans for tributes on first anniversary of father’s death
By Press Association
Tuesday, October 29, 2019 - 04:00 PM

Leicester chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha has thanked fans for their tributes after the first anniversary of his father’s death.

Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four others lost their lives in a helicopter crash outside the King Power Stadium in October 2018.

Nusara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare and two pilots Izabela Lechowicz and Eric Swaffer died in the accident after the Foxes’ 1-1 draw with West Ham last year.

The Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Memorial Garden was opened on the crash site outside the stadium on Sunday, two days after Leicester’s record breaking 9-0 away win at Southampton in the Premier League.

“I want to say thank you to the Leicester City family – our supporters and our community – for your love and support this weekend. It means so much to me and to my family,” wrote Aiyawatt, who succeeded his father as chairman, on the club’s website.

“I watched the game at Southampton from Thailand at 2am and it was perfect.

“Not just the win and not just the score, but the whole night. Before, during and after the game, our fans were singing. Our fans behind the goal and our players on the pitch – we kept going, we did not stop.

“My father always taught me to fight for what is important, to keep going and he always wanted Leicester to do the same.

“It was the only thing he ever asked for – that we fight together and give our best until the very last minute. I was watching with so much pride in my heart.

“On Sunday, my family and I paid our respects to my father and all those we lost a year ago. After, I received photographs and videos from the memorial garden in Leicester and read so many messages and tributes.

“It is a garden my father would have loved and I am looking forward to seeing it when I come for the Arsenal match next month.

“My father meant so much to so many people and I hope the garden can be a place where everyone can find some peace. Thank you so much for your respect, kindness and dignity during the anniversary weekend.

“The anniversary was an important time for everyone, but our work to build on my father’s legacy will continue for a long time. He always wanted to do everything he could to make his Leicester City family better and better, and I want to follow his example.

“I want to share my love and care for everyone, like he always did, to make the Leicester family stronger and to bring success. Nothing comes easy, but we will keep going, continue to fight.

“Our season has only just started and we have a long way to go, so we will fight together until the very last minute. I am sure he is still watching us, so let’s make him proud together.”

More on this topic

UEFA has missed a chance to get tough on racism, claims Kick It OutUEFA has missed a chance to get tough on racism, claims Kick It Out

No discussion over Bale leaving as he visits London on personal matter – ZidaneNo discussion over Bale leaving as he visits London on personal matter – Zidane

No need to speak to Hudson-Odoi over diving booking – LampardNo need to speak to Hudson-Odoi over diving booking – Lampard

Ibrahimovic hints at potential return to SpainIbrahimovic hints at potential return to Spain


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

footballVichai SrivaddhanaprabhaPremier LeagueLeicesterTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Barcelona boss Valverde shrugs off criticism ahead of Real Valladolid clashBarcelona boss Valverde shrugs off criticism ahead of Real Valladolid clash

Clubs could seek increased use of VAR monitorsClubs could seek increased use of VAR monitors

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer trusts Fred to fill Paul Pogba voidOle Gunnar Solskjaer trusts Fred to fill Paul Pogba void

Rugby World Cup final is between the ‘two most powerful’ sides – MitchellRugby World Cup final is between the ‘two most powerful’ sides – Mitchell


Lifestyle

First performed in Wexford in 1965, the return of Don Quichotte was well worth waiting for, writes Cathy Desmond.Review: Return of Don Quichotte to Wexford worth the wait

She spent a year living in a car while trying to break into the music industry and is now the hottest ticket in showbusiness. Where did this creative powerhouse, who doesn’t conform to celebrity norms, come from, asks Suzanne Harrington.Sorry Beyonce, make way for a new queen - It’s Lizzo time

With a female 007 on the cards and women refereeing men’s professional soccer matches for the first time, 2019 could prove to be the tipping point year for gender equality.The female trailblazers breaking down barriers

As part of our Made in Munster series, we are talking to local firms devoted to helping individuals and families make the best of their finances, writes Gráinne McGuinness.Made in Munster: Three months, three steps to a financial reboot

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 26, 2019

  • 13
  • 20
  • 37
  • 38
  • 39
  • 47
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »