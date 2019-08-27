News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Leicester captain Morgan: We want a real good cup run this season

By Press Association
Tuesday, August 27, 2019 - 01:10 PM

Leicester’s Premier League-winning skipper Wes Morgan is desperate to re-live that experience by lifting silverware once again this season.

The Foxes, who caused a huge upset when they were crowned English champions in 2016, launch their Carabao Cup campaign with a second-round trip to top-flight rivals Newcastle on Wednesday evening.

City have fallen at the quarter-final stage of the competition in each of the last two seasons, and Morgan is hoping they can go all the way this time.

He told LCFC TV: “Speaking on behalf of everybody, it would be good to have something to celebrate once again and to have something we’ve accomplished this season so we can look back and say, ‘Yes, we’ve had a good season’.

“We’ve had discussions in pre-season with the manager and the staff. We want a real good cup run this season.

“We face Newcastle on Wednesday and we know it’s not going to be an easy task, but we’ve earmarked the FA Cup and Carabao Cup competitions, where we can go on a bit of a cup run.

“I think if you’re winning all the games you’re playing in, it breeds a winning mentality throughout the team.

“I’m sure there will be a few changes to our normal starting line-up in those games, but the philosophy is the same, which is that we want to win all of the games that we play in and we want to do well.”

Leicester’s League Cup hopes have been thwarted in each of the last two seasons by Manchester City in last-eight penalty shoot-out defeats. And while that has proved disappointing, Morgan insists running the reigning Premier League champions so close can only be seen as a positive.

He said: “If you lose to a team like Man City and you take them all the way to penalties and lose, there’s no disgrace there.

“Obviously we would have liked to have gone further, but at the same time, we can hold our heads high and say, ‘You know what? We gave it a good go’.

“This season, hopefully we won’t face them until the final. But we want a good cup run, that’s the main thing.

“Whoever we get, we want to do our best and win our games. Newcastle won’t be easy, but we want to go far in competitions.”

- Press Association

Man CityWes MorganLeague CupLeicesterNewcastleNewcastle vs LeicesterSt James' ParkTOPIC: Soccer

