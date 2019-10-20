News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Leicester boss Rodgers focused on continuous improvement

Leicester boss Rodgers focused on continuous improvement
By Press Association
Sunday, October 20, 2019 - 10:19 AM

Brendan Rodgers is not getting carried away by Leicester’s lofty position in the Premier League table.

There was talk before the start of the season of the Foxes having the potential to break into the top four, with Rodgers himself openly admitting that bringing European football back to the King Power Stadium is his aim during his time as manager of the club.

Saturday’s 2-1 home win against Burnley temporarily saw Leicester move up to second in the table before Manchester City relegated them to third spot with their victory at Crystal Palace in the evening match, while three points for Arsenal at Sheffield United on Monday night would leave Rodgers’ side back in fourth place – where they began the weekend.

The Foxes boss is not too concerned with the league standings at the moment and just wants his team to continue improving and see where it takes them.

READ MORE

Foxes paid fitting tribute to Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha – Brendan Rodgers

“We are enjoying our development. The players have been absolutely brilliant since I came in here and since the start of this season we’ve had a real focus on what it is we want to achieve,” said Rodgers.

“Let’s wait until we get through the season with 10 games to go and then see where we are. At this time it is just about improving and developing and working very hard – and the players are doing that.

“This is our first (full) season together so it is giving us the chance to bed in all of our principles about how we want to play. In my time here my objective is to qualify for European football but in the area of the division that we want to qualify in and be around there are some outstanding teams and some big squads.

“In this moment we are just focusing on ourselves and looking to keep improving and climbing and developing and see where we end up.

“It’s still very early and we still have a lot of progress to make. We have a great bunch of players who want to improve and we will hopefully do that over the course of the season.”

Burnley boss Sean Dyche is also happy with how his team is progressing, despite defeat at the King Power Stadium.

“I thought the performance, generally, was good,” he said. “Don’t forget people are talking about Leicester breaking into the top four, and we certainly gave as good as we got.

“We kept them pretty quiet, of course they had their moments but you expect that, and there wasn’t a lot in the game. They got out of jail a little bit and we’ve had our chances.

“But the bigger picture is we have moved a long way coming to places like this and performing like that. We are in a far better place than we were at this time last season and that has to be registered.

“Our mentality towards these kind of games, to go away from home and take things on, has been strong so far, although we have to continue of course.”

READ MORE

Leicester remember Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha with comeback win against Burnley

More on this topic

Haringey players ‘disgusted’ and ‘distraught’ by abuse, says former defenderHaringey players ‘disgusted’ and ‘distraught’ by abuse, says former defender

Mauricio Pochettino focused on turning Spurs around amid Amazon announcementMauricio Pochettino focused on turning Spurs around amid Amazon announcement

Walcott enjoyed brushing aside Everton speculation with winning displayWalcott enjoyed brushing aside Everton speculation with winning display

Zidane bemoans Real Madrid’s lack of consistency following Mallorca upsetZidane bemoans Real Madrid’s lack of consistency following Mallorca upset


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

Brendan RodgersBurnleyLeicesterPremier LeagueSean DycheTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Haringey boss pulled ‘frightened’ players off pitch amid alleged racist abuseHaringey boss pulled ‘frightened’ players off pitch amid alleged racist abuse

Guardiola praises makeshift City defence for clean sheet in 2-0 win at PalaceGuardiola praises makeshift City defence for clean sheet in 2-0 win at Palace

Ballintubber win fifth Mayo senior title with three late pointsBallintubber win fifth Mayo senior title with three late points

East Kerry gain revenge on Dingle with Clifford brothers on fireEast Kerry gain revenge on Dingle with Clifford brothers on fire


Lifestyle

Ovarian cancer has been dubbed ‘the silent killer’. Christina Henry tells Rowena Walsh why she is one of the lucky onesAgeing with attitude: Life after ovarian cancer

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 19, 2019

  • 5
  • 8
  • 18
  • 19
  • 28
  • 34
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »