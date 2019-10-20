Leicester boss Rodgers focused on continuous improvement

Brendan Rodgers is not getting carried away by Leicester’s lofty position in the Premier League table.

There was talk before the start of the season of the Foxes having the potential to break into the top four, with Rodgers himself openly admitting that bringing European football back to the King Power Stadium is his aim during his time as manager of the club.

Saturday’s 2-1 home win against Burnley temporarily saw Leicester move up to second in the table before Manchester City relegated them to third spot with their victory at Crystal Palace in the evening match, while three points for Arsenal at Sheffield United on Monday night would leave Rodgers’ side back in fourth place – where they began the weekend.

The Foxes boss is not too concerned with the league standings at the moment and just wants his team to continue improving and see where it takes them.

“We are enjoying our development. The players have been absolutely brilliant since I came in here and since the start of this season we’ve had a real focus on what it is we want to achieve,” said Rodgers.

“Let’s wait until we get through the season with 10 games to go and then see where we are. At this time it is just about improving and developing and working very hard – and the players are doing that.

“This is our first (full) season together so it is giving us the chance to bed in all of our principles about how we want to play. In my time here my objective is to qualify for European football but in the area of the division that we want to qualify in and be around there are some outstanding teams and some big squads.

“In this moment we are just focusing on ourselves and looking to keep improving and climbing and developing and see where we end up.

“It’s still very early and we still have a lot of progress to make. We have a great bunch of players who want to improve and we will hopefully do that over the course of the season.”

Burnley boss Sean Dyche is also happy with how his team is progressing, despite defeat at the King Power Stadium.

“I thought the performance, generally, was good,” he said. “Don’t forget people are talking about Leicester breaking into the top four, and we certainly gave as good as we got.

“We kept them pretty quiet, of course they had their moments but you expect that, and there wasn’t a lot in the game. They got out of jail a little bit and we’ve had our chances.

“But the bigger picture is we have moved a long way coming to places like this and performing like that. We are in a far better place than we were at this time last season and that has to be registered.

“Our mentality towards these kind of games, to go away from home and take things on, has been strong so far, although we have to continue of course.”