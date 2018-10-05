Home»Sport

Leicester boss Puel delighted with raft of quality defenders at his disposal

Friday, October 05, 2018 - 09:44 AM

Leicester boss Claude Puel believes he possesses strength in depth in central defence, but wishes he could give some players more game time.

Harry Maguire and Wes Morgan have been Puel’s number one pairing this season, starting five Premier League matches.

On the two occasions Morgan has missed out, once through injury and another time due to suspension, summer signing Jonny Evans has stepped in.

However, another close-season addition Caglar Soyuncu has yet to make his debut for Leicester, with Morgan and Evans the preferred partnership in the Carabao Cup.

“I am happy with all of my centre-backs,” said Puel ahead of his side’s Premier League home game against Everton on Saturday.

“I am happy with how Wes plays and trains. I am happy with Harry as well and Jonny, for example he played well against Wolverhampton. I am happy with Caglar (Soyuncu) also but it is difficult for me.

“I have all these good players and I am unable to give them all the game time they would like. But I prefer to have this problem and to have a lot of good players, because for the future of the season we will have times with difficulties with injury and tiredness and we will need a good squad to keep a good level going all the time.

“It is difficult for me to manage all these good players. My job is to keep them all focused and concentrated, it is not easy at the beginning of the season without the game time they would like, but to have all these good players is good and important for the squad.”

Leicester will be looking to head into the international break with a third straight league win.

“We must maintain our consistency but Everton have a consistent and quality squad and it will be a tough game for us, a good test,” said Puel, who will have an unchanged squad for the game.

“There is not much between the two teams in the league table and this is an important part of the season because a game can make a big difference in this moment of the season.

“They have good attributes and good players and good ambition, as we saw in the transfer window in the summer when they were busy. They play the ball on the floor and are technically good.”

- Press Association


