Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers delighted with ‘brilliant win’ at Brighton

Brendan Rodgers praised his side’s “brilliant win” as they strengthened their hold on second place with a 2-0 victory over Brighton at the Amex Stadium.

Jamie Vardy bagged his 12th Premier League goal of the season – at the second attempt from the penalty spot – as the Foxes continued their fine start to the campaign.

The England forward also played a role in Ayoze Perez’s 64th-minute opener as the visitors secured their sixth successive victory in all competitions.

The game was not without its moments of VAR controversy, with referee Mike Dean awarding a Leicester penalty in the 80th minute, only for the spot-kick to be retaken.

Vardy’s initial effort was saved by Mat Ryan before James Maddison nodded in the rebound but Dean ordered a retake because of encroachment, which the 32-year-old fired into the net.

“Brilliant win,” said Rodgers, whose side are a point clear of third-placed Manchester City and three ahead of Chelsea.

“I knew before that this would be a real examination. They are very strong at home, and also have a really good football idea.

“I thought the performance was very, very good. We started really well and could have been a couple in front – Ayoze hit the bar and Jamie had a header saved.

“We defended well and in order to defend well you are hoping then it gives you opportunities to create.

“(Leicester) are an exciting team, work really hard and they suffer every day in training and then take that confidence into the games.”

Brighton manager Graham Potter had no complaints over the outcome of the game and said Leicester were as good as any team his side have faced this season.

Potter said: “Of course I’m disappointed to lose but, over the course of the game, I think it’s probably a fair result.

“Having said that I thought Leicester were the better team in the first half, started better than us, we had to grow into the game and stick in there and I think when you’re playing the top teams, which Leicester are, you have to do that and we did.”

“They’re certainly a good team, they’re as good as anyone we’ve played, certainly at home.

“They can attack in different ways, they can build up and they hit you on the break so all the time you have to be on your best and not make mistakes.”